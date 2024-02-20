Amlon Adds Scale and Expands Processing Capabilities with the Acquisition of EcoWerks

NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heartwood Partners is pleased to announce that The Amlon Group ("Amlon") has acquired EcoWater Industries ("EcoWerks"). Located in Port Arthur, Texas, EcoWerks is an industrial waste-to-value processor that provides wastewater treatment, industrial equipment cleanout services, oil recovery, and other services. Additionally, EcoWerks operates a new permitted non-hazardous treatment, storage, and disposal facility "TSDF" for non-hazardous materials and possesses a variety of permits, including an industrial non-hazardous solid waste permit and Publicly Owned Treatment Works "POTW" pre-treatment permit.

"We are excited for EcoWerks to join the Amlon team," said Mark Wayne, Amlon Chief Executive Officer. "Our expanded processing capabilities, increased capacity, permits, and resources will help better serve each of our respective customers and support future growth."

"We are pleased to support Amlon with this strategic acquisition," said Demetrios Dounis, Partner, Heartwood Partners. "The acquisition of EcoWerks will help fuel Amlon's continued mission to provide a broad selection of best-in-class waste processing services that are sustainable and environmentally friendly."

About Heartwood Partners. Heartwood Partners, a middle market private equity firm founded in 1982, is differentiated by a unique lower-leverage, current cash yield approach designed to create partnership with continuing management. Our approach combines a conservative capital structure with strategic execution to support long-term growth, including organic and acquisition-driven expansion into new products, services, and end markets. In addition, we support each management team with our in-house Value Creation Specialists who provide deep, subject-matter expertise in strategic areas such as eCommerce and digital marketing, human capital and organizational design, IT improvement and acquisition integration. We currently manage over $1.7 billion in investments and commitments, and our principals have invested in more than 100 platform and add-on acquisitions. Heartwood is currently investing from Heartwood Partners IV, LP, and is focused on founder, family and management-held businesses serving the food, agriculture, specialty chemicals, niche manufacturing, packaging, and industrial & consumer services markets. For additional information about Heartwood, please visit www.heartwoodpartners.com.

About The Amlon Group: The Amlon Group is a trusted full-service company, focusing on helping our customers by providing them with sustainable, responsible, and efficient end-to-end environmental solutions for their waste management challenges. The Amlon Group offers our customers expertise and a high-quality service that protects finite resources by remediating waste and recycling valuable commodities. We recognize that contributing hazardous waste to landfills and waterways is not sustainable for our planet, so we strive to find solutions that make a significant environmental impact for you and for our Earth. For more information, please visit www.amlongroup.com.

SOURCE Heartwood Partners