Ammaar's Toyota Vacaville Now Adds the 2026 Toyota Camry to Its Inventory in Vacaville, California

Sedan Shoppers in California Can Now Find the Latest Toyota Camry at Ammaar's Toyota Vacaville.

VACAVILLE, Calif., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ammaar's Toyota Vacaville proudly announces the arrival of the 2026 Toyota Camry to its new vehicle inventory in Vacaville, California. Known for its long-standing reputation for reliability, comfort and efficiency, the latest Toyota Camry introduces updated hybrid performance, advanced technology and refined styling for modern drivers.

2026 Toyota Camry on the road

The 2026 Toyota Camry continues its evolution with a sleek exterior design, an athletic stance and a premium interior. Every 2026 Camry model now features a hybrid powertrain, delivering an impressive balance of responsive performance and fuel efficiency for commuters and families alike.

Drivers can choose between front-wheel drive and available Electronic On-Demand All-Wheel Drive for added confidence in changing weather and road conditions. In addition, the hybrid system delivers smooth acceleration and enhanced efficiency while maintaining the comfortable driving experience drivers expect from the Toyota Camry lineup.

Inside the cabin, the 2026 Toyota Camry offers advanced technology designed around convenience and connectivity. Available features include a large touchscreen multimedia display, wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility, wireless charging and a fully digital instrument cluster. Premium interior materials and spacious seating also help create a refined driving experience for everyday travel.

Safety continues to play a central role in the Camry experience. Every 2026 Toyota Camry includes advanced Toyota Safety Sense™ technologies, offering driver-assistance systems such as Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, Full-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control and Road Sign Assist. These systems help support driver awareness and confidence during everyday travel.

Beyond vehicle sales, Ammaar's Toyota Vacaville remains committed to supporting customers long after delivery. The dealership offers professional Toyota maintenance services, certified technicians, genuine Toyota parts, tire services, battery inspections, brake maintenance and routine hybrid system care to help drivers protect long-term vehicle performance. Customers can also take advantage of online scheduling, service specials and personalized maintenance support throughout ownership.

Drivers interested in exploring the 2026 Toyota Camry can visit Ammaar's Toyota Vacaville at 500 Orange Dr., Vacaville, CA 95687, to review available inventory, discuss financing opportunities and schedule a test drive. They can also contact the dealership's sales team directly at 707-446-7000 for additional information about current offers.

Media Contact: Gul Parpia, 707-446-7000, [email protected]

SOURCE Ammaar's Toyota Vacaville