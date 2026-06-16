Customer Can Now Buy the 2026 Toyota bZ Electric SUV at Ammaar's Toyota Vacaville in California

Ammaar's Toyota Vacaville is now offering the 2026 Toyota bZ Electric SUV, bringing all-electric performance, advanced technology and a refined interior to drivers in the greater Vacaville area.

VACAVILLE, Calif., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ammaar's Toyota Vacaville has announced the arrival of the 2026 Toyota bZ Electric SUV, providing drivers in Northern California with access to the brand's latest all-electric sport utility vehicle. Designed to combine efficient electric mobility with modern comfort and technology, the 2026 Toyota bZ offers a practical solution for drivers seeking an electric vehicle for daily commuting and longer journeys.

2026 Toyota bZ Blue charging

The 2026 Toyota bZ is engineered to deliver a responsive, confident driving experience. The vehicle's electric powertrain provides smooth, immediate acceleration suited for both city commuting and highway travel. Available all-wheel drive configurations offer added traction and stability, while an improved battery system supports an estimated driving range designed to reduce range anxiety for daily and long-distance drivers.

The 2026 bZ carries a refined exterior profile with a bold front fascia, aerodynamic body lines and distinctive LED lighting elements. The SUV's proportions strike a balance between a commanding road presence and the efficiency-focused form expected of a modern electric vehicle.

Inside, the bZ offers a spacious, driver-centric cabin with quality materials and thoughtful ergonomics throughout. Seating accommodates up to five passengers with ample head and legroom, while a generous cargo area adds to the vehicle's everyday practicality.

A large touchscreen infotainment display anchors the center console, featuring wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility, over-the-air update capability and the brand's connected services platform. Dual wireless charging pads and multiple USB ports keep devices powered throughout the journey.

Toyota Safety Sense comes standard on the 2026 bZ, incorporating Pre-Collision Warning with Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Alert, Radar Cruise Control and Automatic High Beams — a comprehensive package designed to support driver awareness at every turn.

Purchasing through Ammaar's Toyota Vacaville provides access to a knowledgeable sales team experienced with Toyota's electric vehicle lineup, transparent pricing and a commitment to customer service before and after the sale. The dealership also offers online pre-approval for financing, allowing buyers to secure terms conveniently from home before visiting the showroom — streamlining the purchase process at Ammaar's Toyota Vacaville in California.

Drivers interested in the 2026 Toyota bZ Electric SUV are encouraged to visit Ammaar's Toyota Vacaville at 500 Orange Dr., Vacaville, CA 95687 or call 707-446-7000 to schedule an appointment and arrange a test drive.

Media Contact: Gul Parpia, 707-446-7000, [email protected]

SOURCE Ammaar's Toyota Vacaville