Customers Can Now Buy the 2026 Toyota GR86 in Vacaville, California

VACAVILLE, Calif., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ammaar's Toyota Vacaville is now offering the 2026 Toyota GR86, bringing sporty performance, agile handling, bold styling and modern technology to drivers in the greater Vacaville area.

The 2026 Toyota GR86 is now available at Ammaar's Toyota Vacaville in Vacaville, California!

Vacaville drivers searching for a thrilling sports coupe have something exciting to celebrate. Ammaar's Toyota Vacaville is proud to announce the arrival of the 2026 Toyota GR86, bringing race-inspired engineering, athletic styling and daily usability together in one exciting package. Built for drivers who enjoy every curve on the road, the latest GR86 combines responsive performance with modern technology and practical convenience, making it a standout choice for spirited commuting, scenic weekend drives and track-day fun.

Inspired by Toyota Gazoo Racing, the 2026 Toyota GR86 carries a sleek, aerodynamic design with a long hood and compact rear deck that immediately grabs attention. Its lightweight construction, featuring high-strength steel and aluminum, works together with a low-mounted engine to create balanced handling through winding roads and highway curves. Functional front-fender air vents help direct airflow for added stability, while the dual chrome-tipped exhaust improves airflow and supports engine performance, delivering a satisfying exhaust note that complements every acceleration.

Power comes from a naturally aspirated 2.4-liter four-cylinder boxer engine producing 228 horsepower and 184 lb.-ft. of torque. Drivers can select a six-speed manual transmission for greater engagement or a six-speed automatic with paddle shifters for quick gear changes. Inside the cabin, turbine-style air vents, dual-zone climate control, premium materials, leather touchpoints and heated leather-trimmed seats create a comfortable atmosphere. Foldable rear seats add practicality by creating space for an extra set of racing tires, luggage for a weekend getaway, sports equipment, grocery bags, photography gear or other larger items that normally would not fit inside a compact sports coupe.

Technology keeps every drive connected and entertaining. An 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility allows convenient access to navigation, playlists, calls and messages. Premium audio with eight speakers and an optional 10-inch, 200-watt subwoofer delivers rich sound during road trips or daily commutes. Drivers can also switch between Normal, Sport and Track Modes via the digital gauge cluster, keeping important performance information easily visible. Multi-function remote keyless entry with Push Button Start allows you to unlock the doors and open the trunk while the key fob stays tucked inside a pocket or bag.

Safety remains a key part of the 2026 Toyota GR86 with intelligent technologies including Pre-Collision Braking System, Lane Departure Warning with Sway Warning, Automatic High Beams, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Parking Sonar with Reverse Automatic Braking, adaptive front lighting and a comprehensive seven-airbag system designed to support occupant protection.

Friendly, knowledgeable sales professionals at Ammaar's Toyota Vacaville are available to answer questions, explain available trims and features and assist shoppers throughout the buying process. Convenient financing pre-approval options also help simplify the purchase process for qualified buyers. Those interested in the 2026 Toyota GR86 can visit Ammaar's Toyota Vacaville at 500 Orange Dr., Vacaville, CA 95687, or call 707-446-7000 for additional information or to schedule a visit.

Media Contact: Gul Parpia, 707-446-7000, [email protected]

SOURCE Ammaar's Toyota Vacaville