Ammalgam Raises $2.5M To Revolutionize Decentralized Finance with DLEX Protocol

Funding Co-Led by Lightspeed Faction and Framework Ventures to Transform the Lending and Borrowing Space

SINGAPORE, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ammalgam , a Decentralized Lending Exchange (DLEX), today announced the close of a $2.5M seed round co-led by Lightspeed Faction and Framework Ventures with additional participation from Robot Ventures, Bodhi Ventures, NGC Ventures, DeWhales, Blockchain Founders Fund, and angels including Kain Warwick, Anton Bukov, Spencer Noon, and Jordi Alexander.

Ammalgam plans to utilize this investment towards the protocol's growth and development by expanding on key talent and improving product development on current and future solutions. The company intends to conduct audits to ensure operational efficiency and effectiveness, while also investing in go-to-market strategies.

"We are transforming decentralized finance by enhancing capital efficiency without additional risks," said Will Fey, Founder of Ammalgam, "Through our innovative lending methods and advanced visualization tools, we provide users with easy access to sophisticated payouts and insights into the impact of price fluctuations and fees, making for a robust user experience in the DeFi ecosystem".

Ammalgam combines lending and trading into a single protocol, DLEX, to enhance capital efficiency by utilizing idle assets and offering higher yields without additional risks. DLEX supports advanced users and passive Liquidity Providers (LPs) by providing unlimited trading strategies and guarantees true autonomy that is permission-less and oracle-free with zero dependencies.

Ammalgam offers three lending methods for unutilized assets from the trading pool, traditional DeFi lending and borrowing, and impermanent gain to counteract loss. In addition to lending methods, Ammalgam offers users instant access to assess potential payout positions through payout charts and a novel visualization tool, UI, to display the impact of price fluctuations and fees earned or incurred by LPs throughout the duration of their position.

Investor Quotes

Will Leas, Deal Partner at Lightspeed Faction, said, "Ammalgam brings the power and functionality of DEXs, lending, options, hedging and perpetual protocols into a single primitive, improving capital efficiency and yield generation options in DeFi. Will is one of the sharpest builders we've come across and we couldn't be more excited to back him and the Ammalgam team on their journey."

"Ammalgam is driving the next phase of AMM innovation by improving capital efficiency for LPs while providing traders with unique payoff structures," said Roy Learner, Partner at Framework Ventures. "While the DeFi space has been plagued by fast forks and copy cats, we were impressed by Will's vision to build a net new primitive within DeFi. We're excited to back Ammalgam as they lead the next major evolution in DeFi."

Santiago R Santos, an early investor in Ammalgam, said "Not every day you come across something new in DeFi. Combining lending and trading in one protocol improves capital efficiency and reduces risk for LPs. This may be the most exciting primitive since AMMs. I've seen how Will and the team have developed the protocol since day 1 and it's been nothing short of wizardry - the best teams manage to do a lot with little resources. Excited to see what they do in this next chapter."

About Ammalgam

Ammalgam is a completely new primitive that combines lending and trading into one protocol called a Decentralized Lending Exchange (DLEX). This simple combination creates Capital Efficiency resulting in 20% increases in yield for Liquidity Providers (LPs). It offers unbounded utility through unlimited trading strategies, catering to both advanced users and those preferring a UI designed for passive LPs. Lastly, it ensures true autonomy that is permissionless and oracle-free, with zero dependencies.

About Lightspeed Faction

Lightspeed Faction is the leading blockchain-native venture capital firm that merges Silicon Valley VC experience with deep blockchain expertise. Faction typically invests in early-stage startups across the blockchain ecosystem that are in their Seed or Series A funding rounds. Faction is firmly committed to the growth of the crypto space, investing in projects with the potential to meaningfully contribute to and advance the industry and society at large.

For more information, please visit: https://www.faction.vc

About Lightspeed Faction's Relationship with Lightspeed

Faction Ventures, LLC ("Faction") and Lightspeed Management Company, L.L.C. ("Lightspeed") are separate businesses that operate independently of each other. Faction is a registered investment adviser under the United States Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended. Faction advises its own fund(s) and does not advise any Lightspeed clients, and Lightspeed does not advise Faction or any of its clients.

About Framework Ventures

Framework Ventures is a major VC firm in the crypto industry, known for its early investments in several multi-billion dollar protocols across the DeFi and web3 gaming industries. In 2022, the firm raised $400M for its third fund, and has since significantly expanded into additional maturing verticals like web3 gaming, real world assets, and social crypto. To learn more visit: https://framework.ventures/

Disclosures:

Information contained herein is accurate as of the date of publication and is subject to change. This is not investment advice and readers should not construe discussion of any particular organization as a recommendation to purchase or sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell, any securities or digital assets related to such organization.

