Amman, Jordan Prosthodontist Honored by American College of Prosthodontists

CHICAGO, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lara G. Bakaeen, BDS, MSc, was honored with the Private Practice Prosthodontist Award for the International Region of the American College of Prosthodontists (ACP), encompassing all countries outside of the United States of America.

This award recognizes extraordinary collegiality, outreach and community service, highlighting the role a prosthodontist plays in advancing the quality of life for patients. Dr. Bakaeen is the first international member of the ACP to receive this honor.

"To be recognized by peers is the most fulfilling and coveted privilege a professional could hope for. I consider myself fortunate to have received such a recognition by members of this distinguished association," said Dr. Bakaeen. "As the first international recipient of this award, I consider this the crowning achievement of years of hard work, striving to provide my patients with the best possible standard of care in prosthodontics, and putting my practice and my country on the map of prosthodontic excellence."

Dr. Bakaeen obtained her BSc in dentistry from the University of Jordan Dental school, and her certificate in prosthodontics and MSc degree at Temple University. She maintains a busy dental practice in Amman, Jordan. Dr. Bakaeen is heavily involved in the advancement of dental science and research and serves in leadership positions in multiple professional organizations, including as President of the Jordan Section of the American College of Prosthodontists.

About Prosthodontists

A prosthodontist is a dental specialist who focuses on the restoration and replacement of missing teeth and other oral or facial issues. Prosthodontists specialize in helping patients with implants, dentures and veneers, all the way to full mouth and jaw reconstructions.

About the ACP

The American College of Prosthodontists (ACP) is the association that represents the specialty of prosthodontics. Founded in 1970, the ACP is dedicated to advancing the art and science of prosthodontics and promoting the specialty to the public and dental professionals. For more information, consumers can visit GoToAPro.org and dental professionals can visit Prosthodontics.org.

