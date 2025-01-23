AMMD™ by Amy Myers, MD Unveils Newly Refreshed Line of Wellness Products

AMMD offers over 50 supplements and physician-formulated protocols which can be personalized to address the root causes of chronic conditions such as autoimmune and gut diseases, along with essential daily vitamins for women's and overall health. With its new packaging, AMMD reveals a modern and elevated look to match its high-quality formulas, which are now at a more accessible price.

"I'm proud of this best-in-class line of products we've created and hope to make them accessible to more people, the goal remains to give the care of a functional medicine doctor—without the exorbitant price tag," said Dr. Amy Myers. "We've worked hard to optimize the manufacturing process and our relationships with suppliers to reduce costs and bring these exceptional products to our customers at a price driven to allow more people to benefit."

The five hero products include:

Leaky Gut Revive® ($39.97) : a nourishing blend of nutrients and botanicals designed to soothe, repair and encourage a healthy gut microbiome

: a nourishing blend of nutrients and botanicals designed to soothe, repair and encourage a healthy gut microbiome Paleo Protein ($41.97) : a grass-fed, collagen-based protein with a full amino acid profile to support gut barrier function

a grass-fed, collagen-based protein with a full amino acid profile to support gut barrier function ImmuneIG ($69.97) : fortifies the immune system and supports the GI barrier function

fortifies the immune system and supports the GI barrier function The Myers Way® Multivitamin ($45.97) : a comprehensive, iron-free blend of vitamins and minerals selected for premium absorption and bioavailability

a comprehensive, iron-free blend of vitamins and minerals selected for premium absorption and bioavailability Complete Enzymes ($39.97) : a broad-spectrum blend helps break down gluten, proteins, carbs, sugars, fats, and more

Designed for both comprehensive wellness and condition-specific needs, these science-backed products are meticulously formulated by Amy Myers, MD, a former Peace Corps Volunteer, emergency physician, functional medicine expert, 2X New York Times bestselling author of The Autoimmune Solution and The Thyroid Connection, and author of the Amazon #1 bestseller, The Autoimmune Solution Cookbook.

The AmyMyersMD.com website has been redesigned with easy navigation for consumers to access credible information from an expert, recipes to make lifestyle changes, and supplements for enhanced vitality. Additionally, the programs offered have been converted into easy-to-follow protocols that include supplements tailored to specific conditions, meal plans, and shopping lists.

AMMD products are available on AmyMyersMD.com and on Amazon.com. For more information about the rebrand, follow @AmyMyersMD on Instagram.

ABOUT AMMD™

AMMD™ by Amy Myers, MD is a wellness e-commerce platform and product line formulated and developed by world-renowned functional medicine doctor Amy Myers, MD. Founded in 2017 after Dr. Myers faced debilitating gut issues, autoimmunity challenges, and the accompanying chronic symptoms. When traditional medicine failed to provide answers, Dr. Myers took it upon herself to embark on a journey of discovery, ultimately reversing her own condition. Motivated by her personal experience, she created more effective, natural health solutions for patients beyond conventional medicine. Today, AMMD offers over 50 supplements and protocols personalized to address the root causes of chronic conditions such as autoimmune and gut diseases, along with essential daily vitamins for women's and overall health. AMMD reaches millions of people in over 125 countries around the world and has experienced a 50% increase in sales in the last 5 years.

PRESS CONTACT

Brooke Cashin

[email protected]

SOURCE AMMD™ by Amy Myers, MD