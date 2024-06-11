Ammie's Secret Cannabis Cures by Ammie Medicine Woman

"I loved every page of Ammie's Secret Cannabis Cures. I don't read books often, and prefer to listen to books, but this one is a must have in print! Ammie was very brave to share her pain and trauma with us to better understand her healing journey. The love and perfection she put into the medical marijuana medicine she makes is apparent as you read the pages of her book. Her survival to save her own life has helped so many other lives." Amazon 5 Star Review

CLEVELAND, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In her miraculous life story, Ammie's Secret Cannabis Cures, Ammie Medicine Woman perseveres a dangerous life as a cultivator of natural remedies. Her book is divided into 2 parts. Part one, explains the transformation of becoming a Medical Cannabis Medicine Woman. She opens her heart to explain how she transcended difficult traumas. Part two, reveals her 22 years of researching nutritional foods, herbs, natural healers, and different types of cannabis genetics.

Ammie's Secret Cannabis Cures Ammie Medicine Woman

Ammie's Secret Cannabis Cures contains step by step instructions to create your own organic cannabis infused oils, concentrates, tinctures, and easy instructions for a small 1 plant cannabis grow. Part two of her book was designed to assist people with health challenges, but every person could benefit from her informative advice.

Ammie's aspirations for readers, "It is by the Grace of God, I am alive today because I had to write this book for you. I share a newly created theory based on personal life experiences. Every person deserves new ideas to help evolve their body, mind, and spirit into supernatural health. My hope is every reader finds new methods to improve their well-being and ways to explore their purpose filled life."

Ammie's Secret Cannabis Cures is available now for purchase on Amazon.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Ammie Medicine Woman is a Native American Medicine Woman and Healer. She graduated with Honors in Psychology and Sociology. Her foundation for Medical Cannabis methods derived from Oaksterdam University, California.

TITLE: Ammie's Secret Cannabis Cures

AUTHOR: Ammie Medicine Woman

ISBN: 9798882651274

PUBLICATION DATE: February 20, 2024

PRICE: $27.99 Paperback, $33.55 Hardcover, $19.99 Kindle

PAGES: 167

