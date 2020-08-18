Ammo.com Charitable Donations Reflect Record Sales

HARVEY, La., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The ongoing pandemic and recent civil unrest amidst calls to "defund the police" have sparked an unprecedented demand for ammunition. Online ammunition retailer Ammo.com offers unique insight into what that surge in demand looks like.

Ammo.com's Freedom Fighter Support program offers customers the option to donate 1% of their purchase price at no extra cost to them during checkout. To date, the program has raised over $100,000 for charities and pro-freedom organizations including Homes For Our Troops, the Wounded Warriors in Action Foundation, Jews for the Preservation of Firearm Ownership, and the National African-American Gun Association Scholarship Fund.

In Q1 of 2020, Ammo.com's customers elected to have the company donate $9,405.21 to their chosen organizations. In the second quarter, donations skyrocketed to $16,937.27, reflecting an approximate 80 percent increase in total donations site-wide. Although Ammo.com does offer firearm accessories and apparel, the vast majority of their increased sales resulted directly from customer ammunition purchases.

Ammo.com's donations to their customers' preferred organizations have risen by the following percentages in Q2 of 2020:

Homes For Our Troops: +69%

Armed Citizens' Educational Foundation: +69%

National Rifle Association: +50%

Wounded Warriors in Action Foundation: +37%

Second Amendment Foundation: +33%

Ammo.com's Q1 2020 and Q2 2020 donations combined have increased by 116% relative to the entire preceding year.

"We are honored to be in such a position that we can provide financial support to so many worthy causes," said Alex Horsman, marketing manager of Ammo.com. "We typically see ammo sales increase in direct response to calls for more gun control, and nowadays with so much uncertainty looming in the air following the arrivals of the pandemic, the riots, and the calls to 'defund the police' – as well as in anticipation of the November election – it is evident American firearm owners are investing in ammunition like they never have before. Hopefully the money we're able to donate helps bolster these worthwhile organizations during the current turbulent times."

Ammo.com is based in Harvey, Louisiana. The online company ships millions of rounds of ammunition annually to customers throughout the contiguous United States. As a vehement proponent for liberty and the Bill of Rights, Ammo.com donates one percent of their profits from every order to one of several pro-freedom organizations. A complete list of organizations supported by the Freedom Fighter Support program is available at Ammo.com .

