Ammo.com Donates Over $290,000 to Pro-Freedom Organizations

HARVEY, La., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Online ammunition retailer Ammo.com recently concluded another great year of business. Not only did they continue their mission of supplying American firearm enthusiasts with the ammunition they need to train, hunt, defend their homes, and preserve their right to keep and bear arms – they further helped their customers donate money to deserving pro-freedom organizations via their Freedom Fighter Support program.

The Freedom Fighter Support program offers Ammo.com customers the option to donate 1% of their total order price to pro-freedom organizations. Ammo.com customers pay no additional cost should they choose to make a donation to groups that fight to protect our freedoms in the courtroom, at the ballot box, in the halls of legislature, and behind the borders of war-torn foreign nations.

Ammo.com's Freedom Fighter Support program contributed over $130,000 to organizations that safeguard American liberty in 2021. Of the 16 groups supported by Ammo.com, the top recipients of donations during Q4 2021 were:

Wounded Warriors in Action Foundation: $6,486

Homes for Our Troops: $4,598

National Rifle Association: $4,559

Second Amendment Foundation: $3,560

Mises Institute: $1,257

Future of Freedom Foundation: $1,255

Jews for the Preservation of Firearms Ownership: $1,045

"We are grateful to serve American firearm enthusiasts as we provide the ammunition they need to enjoy their favorite hobbies," said Alex Horsman, marketing manager for Ammo.com. "That we are additionally able to help our customers support so many pro-freedom organizations only makes our position within the firearm industry that much more rewarding."

"We have witnessed increasing demand for ammunition arising from supply chain disruptions resulting from the pandemic, as well as in response to recent political developments. But whatever the future may hold for our industry, we will remain committed to providing Americans affordable ammunition coupled with the opportunity to support patriotic organizations which make this nation great."

Ammo.com customers' generous donations reflect a strong and sustained demand for ammunition in the United States.

