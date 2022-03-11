Ammo.com Reports Surge in Consumer Demand For Ammunition in Wake of Russian Invasion of Ukraine

HARVEY, La., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Online retailer Ammo.com recorded a recent surge in consumer demand for small arms ammunition – the onset of which perfectly coincided with the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24th, 2022.

In comparison to the previous two weeks, Ammo.com recorded the following from February 24th through March 10th, 2022:

U.S. Ammo Sales Surge Following Russian Invasion of Ukraine

166% increase in revenue

110% increase in transactions

59% increase in site traffic

31% increase in conversion rate

27% increase in average order value

Ammo.com also reports their top ten states for ammunition sales during the 2 weeks following the Russian invasion, as well as those states' respective top three types of ammunition ordered by volume:

State #1 Ammo #2 Ammo #3 Ammo 1. Texas 9mm Ammo 5.56x45 Ammo 223 Ammo 2. Florida 9mm Ammo 5.56x45 Ammo 223 Ammo 3. Washington 9mm Ammo 5.56x45 Ammo 7.62x39 Ammo 4. Georgia 9mm Ammo 5.56x45 Ammo 357 Magnum Ammo 5. Arizona 9mm Ammo 5.56x45 Ammo 223 Ammo 6. Pennsylvania 9mm Ammo 5.56x45 Ammo 12 Gauge Shotgun Shells 7. Michigan 5.56x45 Ammo 9mm Ammo 7.62x39 Ammo 8. Illinois 9mm Ammo 5.56x45 Ammo 7.62x39 Ammo 9. North Carolina 5.56x45 Ammo 9mm Ammo 7.62x39 Ammo 10. Ohio 9mm Ammo 5.56x45 Ammo 223 Ammo

It must be noted that Ammo.com's data do not provide an all-encompassing overview of Americans' recent ammunition buying habits. Various federal, state, and municipal laws have made Ammo.com unable to ship ammunition to residents of Alaska, California, Hawaii, and Massachusetts, as well as Chicago, IL, New York City, and Washington, D.C. Furthermore, Ammo.com also sells non-ammunition goods including apparel, flags, and firearm accessories, although ammunition does account for the overwhelming majority of the retailer's sales.

"We noted a similar surge in demand for ammunition during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Alex Horsman, marketing manager for Ammo.com. "As neoconservatives and the mainstream media both began calling for American intervention in the Russian invasion, wary firearm enthusiasts sensed that the products they need to enjoy their favorite hobby could soon become scarce.

"Many Americans predict that a war effort would significantly limit the amount of ammunition available to consumers. Others fear that the Biden administration, via executive fiat, will somehow limit private sales of ammunition under the pretext that those products must be shipped overseas in support of the Ukrainian resistance. After all, who knew the CDC could unilaterally put a nationwide moratorium on evictions for almost a year and a half before the pandemic? The Biden administration has demonstrated an eagerness to chip away at the Second Amendment when and where it can, and many Americans anticipate that a 'temporary' ban on ammunition sales would be anything but.

"Whether the recent spike in demand for ammunition reflects Americans' apprehensions about potential scarcity, their mistrust of those in power not to use a crisis to advance their own political aims, or a combination of both, the outcome is the same: American gun owners want to stock up on ammo while they can."

ABOUT AMMO.COM

Ammo.com is an American online ammunition retailer that offers an expansive selection, great prices, fast shipping, and live American customer support. Their real-time inventory management system keeps their stock constantly updated on their website, ensuring no surprises for customers during checkout.

But Ammo.com does more than sell ammo. Their mission is to arm Americans both physically and philosophically, to fulfill the actual intent of the Second Amendment, and to protect the United States from its government by keeping the state in check.

In addition to the collection of information and resources they offer in their Resistance Library , Ammo.com supports the efforts of pro-freedom organizations through their Freedom Fighter donation program. This program gives Ammo.com's customers the option of donating 1% of their order price to a group which actively preserves our country's liberties – at no additional cost.

