Ammo.com Sets Single Quarter Record for Charitable Donations

HARVEY, La., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for ammunition in the civilian market continued to skyrocket throughout Q3 of 2020. Growing unease stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, public calls to defund police departments, and potential civil unrest resulting from the outcome of the presidential election has spurred Americans to purchase ammo in record quantities.

Ammo.com offers unique insight into how greatly the demand for ammo has risen. Through their Freedom Fighter Support program, the Louisiana-based online ammo retailer offers their customers the option of donating 1% of their purchase price toward a pro-freedom organization of their choosing at no additional cost. To date, the program has contributed over $100,000 to worthy causes including Homes For Our Troops, Soldiers' Angels, and the Wounded Warriors in Action Foundation.

In Q1 2020, Ammo.com's customers opted to donate $9,405.21. In Q2, that amount increased by more than 80% to $16,937.27. In Q3, donations increased by another 40% to $23,791.66. Ammo.com donated a total of $50,134.14 in Q1-Q3 2020. This amount increased by more than 311% compared to Q1-Q4 2019. These numbers are a direct correlation with the fact that Americans are purchasing substantially more ammo in 2020, as compared to the previous year.

Ammo.com reports the following Q3 donation amounts to their customers' preferred pro-freedom organizations (percentages in parentheses reflect increases from Q2 where applicable):

Wounded Warriors in Action Foundation: $5,654.70 (+22.55%)

National Rifle Association: $4,833.15 (+11.31%)

Homes For Our Troops: $4,019.57 (+35.14%)

Second Amendment Foundation: $2,430.93 (+37.27%)

Armed Citizens' Educational Foundation: $1,946.70

Texas State Rifle Association: $1,816.77

Jews for the Preservation of Firearms Ownership: $1,038.05

United Service Organizations: $1,039.40

Electronic Frontier Foundation: $1,012.39

"Ammunition and firearm retailers have historically witnessed spikes in demand in response to certain social issues," said Alex Horsman, Marketing Director of Ammo.com. "The year 2020 has presented nearly every such issue. We attribute record ammo sales to our customers' concerns for their safety in the wake of calls to defund the police, as well as their preparations for whatever may happen as the result of the pandemic. Moreover, many firearm enthusiasts are apprehensive as to how a Biden presidency may impact their ability to purchase guns and ammo.

"We are honored to play a central role in helping so many Americans enjoy their favorite hobby, as well as defend themselves should the need ever arise. But our Freedom Fighter Support program allows us to enjoy even greater pride still. The money we donate to worthy pro-freedom organizations helps to keep them afloat during uncertain times – which is precisely when their work is most needed."

Ammo.com is an American online ammunition retailer that offers great prices, fast shipping, and live American customer support. But the company does more than just sell ammo, it also provides an array of information and resources in its Resistance Library . Ammo.com's mission is to arm Americans, both physically and philosophically, to fulfill the Founding Fathers' intent with the Second Amendment: to protect the country from its government by keeping the state in check. That's why it's known as America's Pro-Freedom Ammo Source. Follow Ammo.com on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

