Ammonia Global Strategic Business Report 2023: Rising Food Needs of the World and Focus on Improving Farm Yield through Fertilizer Use to Drive Ammonia Demand

Global Ammonia Market to Reach $116.6 Billion by 2030



The global market for Ammonia estimated at US$69.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$116.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Liquid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.9% CAGR and reach US$62 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Gas segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.3% CAGR



The Ammonia market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$33.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$17.1 Billion by the year 2030.



Looking Ahead to 2023



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem.

Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand.

With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Ammonia - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

The Pandemic Slows Down Demand for Agricultural Products and Fertilizers

COVID-19 Related Issues Impacting Agriculture Industry

Ammonia: Product Profile

Ammonia Synthesis: Historical Perspective

Key Applications of Ammonia

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Fertilizers: The Leading Application Market

Developing Regions to Spearhead Growth

Ammonia Production Scenario

Global Ammonia Production Capacity (in Million Metric Tons) for 2018, 2019 and 2030P

Global Ammonia Production Capacity Breakdown by Region (in %) for 2020E

Global Ammonia Production by Country (Thousand Metric Tons of Contained Nitrogen) for 2019 and 2020

Ammonia Production Capacity Additions (in mtpa) by Country through 2030

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Food Needs of the World and Focus on Improving Farm Yield through Fertilizer Use to Drive Ammonia Demand

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Food Demand Worldwide: Demand Growth in Million Tonnes for Cereals and Sugar in Select Regions for the Period 2008-2017 and 2018-2027

Loss of Arable Land Exerts Immense Pressure on Yields Per Acre: Global Availability of Arable Land in Hectares Per Person for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

Arable Land Worldwide as a % of Total Land Area for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

Role of Fertilizers in Addressing Multi-Nutrient Deficiency Causing Food and Nutritional Insecurity to Spur Market Growth

Global Fertilizer Consumption by Region (in %) for 2020E

Global Fertilizer Consumption by NPK Fertilizer Type (in %) for 2020E

Rapidly Evolving Threat of Plant Diseases and Concerns over Associated Yield Losses

Explosives Emerge as a Promising End-Use Market for Ammonia

Global Explosives Market Revenues in US$ Million by Geographic Region/Country: 2018 & 2024

Ammonia as a Refrigerant to Propel Market Gains

List of Various Refrigerants Types

Importance of Cold Storage Systems in Global Supply Chains: Positive Outlook for Ammonia-Based Refrigeration Systems

Global Cold Storage Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

HCFC Phase Out Programs Build Momentum for Alternative Refrigerants in Cold Chains

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Industry to Boost Prospects for Ammonia

Global Prescription Drug Sales (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Global Generic Drugs Market Size (in $ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2019, 2020 & 2025

Green Ammonia Holds Tremendous Potential for Growth

Green Ammonia Market Poised for High Growth

SOE Technology Leads Green Ammonia Market

Focus on Green Ammonia Projects

Ammonia Holds Promise for Convenient Hydrogen Transportation

Sustainable Focus of Mining Industry Drives Focus onto Green Ammonia

IMO Mandates Transition to Eco-Friendly Marine Fuel, Ammonia Market to Benefit in Long Run

Japan Embraces Green Ammonia for Marine Sector

Technology Developments and Research Programs to Boost Market Growth

Researchers Develop Eco-Friendly Ammonia to Green Hydrogen Conversion Method

Rutherford Appleton Laboratory Researchers Develop Green Ammonia as Eco-Fuel

Natural Gas Dynamics Determine Profitability of Ammonia Production

LNG Import Prices (US$ per Million BTU) in Select Countries: 2015-2019

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 122 Featured)

Casale SA

CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited

CSBP Limited

EuroChem Group AG

Group DF

Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited

Koch Fertilizer, LLC

Nutrien Ltd.

OCI N.V.

PJSC Togliattiazot (TOAZ)

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Yara International ASA

