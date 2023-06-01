Ammonia Market Size to grow by 38.15 million tons from 2022 to 2027: Increasing demand for fertilizers to boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ammonia (NH3) market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.56% from 2022 to 2027. Market size is expected to increase by 38.15 million tons. One of the main drivers of the NH3 market is the increasing global fertilizer demand. Compared to other commercial fertilizers, ammonia has the highest nitrogen content. It is one of the essential nutrients for plant growth. Ammonia can be applied directly to the soil as a plant nutrient or converted into a nitrogen fertilizer such as Aqua Ammonia, a common liquid nitrogen fertilizer. Various nitrogen-containing ammonia fertilizers include urea, ammonium nitrate, and calcium ammonium nitrate. Globally, increased agricultural activity due to rapid population growth is expected to increase fertilizer use during the forecast period.

Our report analyzes the life cycle of the global ammonia market from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. The report illustrates the lifecycle of the global ammonia market, focusing on the adoption rates of the major countries such as the US, Canada, China, India, Japan, and Germany. To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2023-2027. To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycles

Drivers of price sensitivity

Vendor Landscape - The global ammonia market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer ammonia in the market are Acron Group, Agropolychim AD, BASF SE, Casale SA, CF Industries Holdings Inc., EuroChem Group AG, Group DF Ltd., KBR Inc., Koch Industries Inc., Koncernas Achemos Grupe, LSB Industries Inc, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co. Inc., Nutrien Ltd., OCI N.V., QatarEnergy, Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Uralchem JSC, Wesfarmers Ltd., Yara International ASA, and Linde Plc and others.

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings -

Acron Group : The company offers ammonia derivatives, such as ammonium nitrate, urea, and urea ammonium nitrate.

: The company offers ammonia derivatives, such as ammonium nitrate, urea, and urea ammonium nitrate. Agropolychim AD : The company offers ammonia such as ammonium nitrate, urea ammonium nitrate, and urea ammonium nitrate with sulfur.

: The company offers ammonia such as ammonium nitrate, urea ammonium nitrate, and urea ammonium nitrate with sulfur. Exhibit 133: KBR Inc: The company offers ammonia such as ammonia 6000, green ammonia, and blue ammonia.

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (fertilizer and industrial), form factor (liquid and gas) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Fertilizer segment is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period. Ammonia is mainly used as an agricultural fertilizer. The fertilizer segment was valued at 148.19 million tons in 2017 and continued to grow until 2021. As the demand for food continues to grow, so does the demand for fertilizers. Rapid changes in food preferences due to globalization and increased purchasing power. and shrinkage of agricultural land.

By geography, the global ammonia market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global ammonia market.

APAC is estimated to contribute 64% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. China and India are the largest consumers of ammonia. The main focus of the agricultural sector in these countries is to meet the growing food demand of a growing population. Fertilizer needs are high in these countries, and ammonia consumption is increasing. China is the largest ammonia consumer in the region, followed by India . Such factors will propel the market growth in this region during the forecast period.

Key Trends - The introduction of green ammonia is the primary trend in the NH3 market. Green ammonia production has become a new trend in the market as it does not emit greenhouse gases and does not increase carbon dioxide emissions. A proof-of-concept plant in Harwell, Oxfordshire was able to achieve this by using electricity, water and air to produce ammonia with zero carbon footprint. Generally, ammonia is produced by the Haber process, which converts hydrogen and nitrogen using high temperatures and iron catalysts. Production using the Haber process now accounts for his 1.6% of global carbon emissions.

Traditionally, natural gas has been used to produce hydrogen for ammonia production. To produce green ammonia, hydrogen is obtained from water by electrolysis. Green ammonia can be generated with renewable electricity and could prevent global emissions of more than 360 million tons of carbon dioxide annually. Therefore, green ammonia production using electricity, water and air is expected to reduce carbon emissions during the forecast period.

Major challenges - Unpredictable macro-factors pose significant challenges to the growth of the NH3 market, and several macro-factors are likely to reduce the demand for ammonia. Agriculture is a major end-user of ammonia as a fertilizer, and changes in the agricultural sector can have a significant impact on the market. Factors such as reduced agricultural production, agricultural producer prices, droughts and floods are expected to hamper the agricultural sector and adversely affect the fertilizer market during the forecast period.

Urbanization is having a major impact on the agricultural sector. In India, one of the most important agricultural regions, there is a tendency for the rural population to migrate to urban areas. People are moving from villages to cities in search of work, resulting in a shortage of agricultural labor in the villages. Therefore, unpredictable and uncontrollable factors are expected to hamper the agricultural sector and influence the market during the forecast period.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Ammonia Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Ammonia Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Ammonia Market industry across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Ammonia Market vendors

The green ammonia market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 90.05% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 1,008.31 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (power generation, transportation, industrial feedstock, and others), technology (alkaline water electrolysis, proton exchange membrane, and solid oxide electrolysis), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The introduction of green ammonia is notably driving the green ammonia market growth, although factors such as the high cost of green hydrogen may impede the market growth.

The fertilizers market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.52% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 27.19 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (inorganic and organic), application (agriculture, horticulture, and gardening), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The rising demand for organic fertilizers is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as health issues associated with fertilizer may impede the market growth.

Ammonia Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.56% Market growth 2023-2027 38.15 million tons Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.93 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 64% Key countries US, China, India, South Korea, and Russia, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Acron Group, Agropolychim AD, BASF SE, Casale SA, CF Industries Holdings Inc., EuroChem Group AG, Group DF Ltd., KBR Inc., Koch Industries Inc., Koncernas Achemos Grupe, LSB Industries Inc, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co. Inc., Nutrien Ltd., OCI N.V., QatarEnergy, Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Uralchem JSC, Wesfarmers Ltd., Yara International ASA, and Linde Plc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

