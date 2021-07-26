Ammons Law Firm and Collmer Law Group win emergency court order to preserve evidence at site of fatal rig incident in Humble

HOUSTON, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, a Harris County district judge signed an order requiring Crisco Operating to preserve evidence at the scene of a Humble, Texas, drilling site where a worker died on July 21. The incident happened Wednesday when Crisco Operating, an Austin-based oil and gas developer, allowed the floor of a derrick to fall on—and kill—a worker who was located below.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the man was working on a rig located near the 7000 block of Winfield Road when then equipment fell on him. Emergency responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

The Ammons Law Firm and Collmer Law Group filed suit Friday morning on behalf of the worker's widow and child. The lawsuit alleges that Crisco's negligence caused this preventable incident.

Within hours of the suit's filing, attorney Rob Ammons won a court order that requires Crisco Operating to keep the rig site shut down for the next week. While the incident scene remains protected by the court's order, engineering experts and the widow's attorneys will inspect and photograph the scene to gather evidence for trial.

