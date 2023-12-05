Ammoora Ranked 16th Nationwide on Yelp's Best New Restaurants in 2023

News provided by

Ammoora

05 Dec, 2023, 08:07 ET

Yelp, the popular online review platform, has recognized Baltimore's Ammoora as one of the top 25 must-try new restaurants in the country

BALTIMORE, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ammoora, an elegant illustration of the Levant, proudly announces its inclusion in Yelp's prestigious "Best New Restaurants'' list for 2023. Yelp, the popular online review platform, has recognized Ammoora as one of the top 25 must-try newbies in the country, with Ammoora ranking number 16 in the nation.

Yelp's Best New Restaurants list is a celebration of rising stars in the culinary world, highlighting the favorite restaurants and signature dishes according to the Yelp community. The inaugural list for 2023 showcases the latest hot spots across America, making it easy for both residents and travelers to explore and indulge in outstanding dining experiences.

"As both ambassadors of Baltimore and connoisseurs of authentic flavors, we take great pride in transporting our guests to new culinary heights. Our inclusion in this prestigious list validates our dedication to culinary excellence and speaks volumes about Ammoora's commitment to our mission of celebrating Levantine culture, cuisine, and design. We are immensely proud to invite you to join us on this culinary journey and experience the authentic flavors and hospitality that have made Ammoora a must-try destination." - Markie Britton, Chief Marketing Officer of Ammoora.

Nestled within the Ritz-Carlton Residences in Baltimore, Ammoora is a standout in the culinary scene. Being the only restaurant in the city to be featured in Yelp's Best New Restaurants and ranked in the top 25 nationwide, Ammoora offers a thoughtfully curated dining experience. With a vision to transport guests to another world, Ammoora combines traditional recipes with modern twists, showcasing the complexity and depth of flavors that Levantine cuisine is known for.

To begin your culinary journey, please visit Ammoora's official website at https://ammoora.com/ for reservation, current menu offerings, and venue details.

About Ammoora:
Ammoora is a culinary destination that showcases the rich cultural heritage and authentic cuisine of the Levant. Located at the Ritz-Carlton Residences in Baltimore, Ammoora offers an immersive dining experience that combines exquisite flavors, impeccable hospitality, and a captivating atmosphere. With a focus on sharing the traditions and flavors of the Levant with the world, Ammoora continually strives for excellence in both its food and service.

SOURCE Ammoora

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.