Ammoora Ranked 16th Nationwide on Yelp's Best New Restaurants in 2023

BALTIMORE, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ammoora, an elegant illustration of the Levant, proudly announces its inclusion in Yelp's prestigious "Best New Restaurants'' list for 2023 . Yelp, the popular online review platform, has recognized Ammoora as one of the top 25 must-try newbies in the country, with Ammoora ranking number 16 in the nation.

Yelp's Best New Restaurants list is a celebration of rising stars in the culinary world, highlighting the favorite restaurants and signature dishes according to the Yelp community. The inaugural list for 2023 showcases the latest hot spots across America, making it easy for both residents and travelers to explore and indulge in outstanding dining experiences.

"As both ambassadors of Baltimore and connoisseurs of authentic flavors, we take great pride in transporting our guests to new culinary heights. Our inclusion in this prestigious list validates our dedication to culinary excellence and speaks volumes about Ammoora's commitment to our mission of celebrating Levantine culture, cuisine, and design. We are immensely proud to invite you to join us on this culinary journey and experience the authentic flavors and hospitality that have made Ammoora a must-try destination." - Markie Britton, Chief Marketing Officer of Ammoora.

Nestled within the Ritz-Carlton Residences in Baltimore, Ammoora is a standout in the culinary scene. Being the only restaurant in the city to be featured in Yelp's Best New Restaurants and ranked in the top 25 nationwide, Ammoora offers a thoughtfully curated dining experience. With a vision to transport guests to another world, Ammoora combines traditional recipes with modern twists, showcasing the complexity and depth of flavors that Levantine cuisine is known for.

To begin your culinary journey, please visit Ammoora's official website at https://ammoora.com/ for reservation, current menu offerings, and venue details.

About Ammoora:

Ammoora is a culinary destination that showcases the rich cultural heritage and authentic cuisine of the Levant. Located at the Ritz-Carlton Residences in Baltimore, Ammoora offers an immersive dining experience that combines exquisite flavors, impeccable hospitality, and a captivating atmosphere. With a focus on sharing the traditions and flavors of the Levant with the world, Ammoora continually strives for excellence in both its food and service.

