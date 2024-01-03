Ammori Equity Partners Enters the Car Wash Space Acquisition of 19 Zax Car Wash Locations

DETROIT, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Car Wash Advisory, LLC ("CWA"), a leading investment banking firm exclusively focused on advising privately-owned car wash businesses, is pleased to announce the successful sale of 19 Zax Auto Wash ("Zax") locations to Michigan Wash Co., which was formed by Ammori Equity Partners ("AEP"). AEP is a successful 4-wall sales and operations leader focusing on growth stage companies. Zax Auto Wash is a historical car wash brand, located in Metro Detroit, Michigan, featured on the Top 100 Car Wash Companies in the U.S.

Zax Auto Wash

AEP sees this acquisition as an opportunity to leverage their core competencies that have led to over 30 years of success in customer service businesses. Customers can expect an elevated level of service, offerings, and a dynamic new customer experience at each location. AEP is committed to leveraging technology and people to enhance the customer experience to build a powerhouse in the car wash industry.

"With the acquisition of Zax Auto Wash, we are embracing the future of the car washing business while focusing on customer service and delivering quality washes at affordable prices. Our operational background and team focused culture will propel us into a new era of innovation, growth, and opportunities to develop a world class brand," says Saber Ammori, Founder & Managing Partner of Ammori Equity Partners.

Brian Blaskay, CEO and Founder of Zax says, "The AEP acquisition is an exciting new chapter for Zax. I believe that this strategic move will allow the local brand to benefit from a new perspective and larger corporate operating structure, something that we believe will allow each location to continue to thrive in the ever-changing car wash landscape for years to come."

"The AEP team is well positioned to continue building the Zax brand through innovation and operational excellence," says John-Michael Tamburro, Managing Director at Car Wash Advisory. The CWA team represented the seller, Zax Auto Wash, for this transaction.

About Zax Auto Wash:

Michigan-based Zax Auto Wash stands out an example of entrepreneurial success and dedication to quality service. Owned and operated by Brian Blaskay, Zax Auto Wash has evolved from a modest enterprise into a thriving network of 24 locations, with a remarkable journey that reflects Blaskay's growing passion for the carwash industry.

About Ammori Equity Partners:

AEP invests in growth stage companies that focus on first-class operations of four wall retail opportunities. AEP's founder has significant experience across various verticals from small box grocery stores, hair salons, restaurants, and wireless retail stores. AEP's passion for driving engagement through its people-centric approach offers its team the ability to impact customer experiences and growth opportunities. AEP's leadership team is comprised of sophisticated executives with vast entrepreneurial experience, pulled together with skill across several growth-oriented industries.

About Car Wash Advisory:

Car Wash Advisory is a leading nationwide investment banking, M&A advisory, and brokerage firm focused solely on the car wash industry. Car Wash Advisory's team of financial professionals provides sell-side M&A advisory and debt and equity capital raising services to car wash owners and operators across the United States. To learn more or reach out to the CWA team, visit www.carwashadvisory.com.

