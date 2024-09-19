Ammper Power secures a Solar Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) in Texas

HOUSTON, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ammper Power ("Ammper"), an international energy company, entered into a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) securing 50 megawatts (MW ac ) of solar energy from a project expected to reach Commercial Operation in Q4 2025. Ammper intends to supply commercial and industrial customers, and governmental organizations across the Lone Star State with this energy. This agreement marks a significant step forward in Ammper's focus on the energy transition and underscores its dedication to providing sustainable energy solutions to its customers.

Ammper will facilitate the sale of solar energy to end users throughout Texas, satisfying its customer's renewable energy goals and promoting environmental stewardship generally.

"This transaction illustrates Ammper's commitment to the ERCOT market and exemplifies its dedication to driving the energy transition and empowering customers to utilize sustainable solutions," said John Werner, Vice President Business Development at Ammper. "By offering renewable energy options like solar power, we are not only capable of supporting our customers' goals but also fostering a cleaner, more sustainable energy future for Texas and beyond. It's exciting to be part of the Ammper team, which remains committed to providing alternative energy solutions and helping customers navigate the evolving energy landscape."

About Ammper Power ("Ammper")

Ammper Power is a leading energy retailer (REP) and Qualified Scheduling Entity (QSE) operating in the ERCOT market, serving businesses and governmental organizations across Texas. Our comprehensive energy solutions include retail electricity, demand response, and asset management (QSE) services.

We empower our clients to optimize their energy consumption, reduce costs, and enhance sustainability by offering tailored solutions and expert guidance. With a focus on innovation and flexibility, Ammper Power is committed to driving positive change in the energy industry and helping businesses navigate the energy transition in Texas.

Ammper Power is a subsidiary of Ammper Energia, an international energy company focused on the Energy Transition. Learn more about Ammper Energia at www.ammper.com.

