Ammunition Depot and NRA Partner to Expand Support for Second Amendment Litigation

The NRA has invested more than $3 million in California Second Amendment litigation since 2021 and has provided support for Rhode v. Bonta; Ammunition Depot is launching a checkout donation option to help fund ongoing legal efforts.

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ammunition Depot, one of the nation's leading online retailers and suppliers of ammunition, firearms, magazines, accessories and tactical gear, is proud to announce a new partnership with the National Rifle Association of America (NRA) to expand awareness and support for critical Second Amendment litigation across the country.

NRA x Ammo Depot

The partnership builds on a legal fight that Ammunition Depot has been part of for years as a plaintiff: Rhode v. Bonta, the landmark California case challenging the state's restrictions on ammunition purchases, including background check requirements and limitations on direct-to-consumer ammunition sales.

Ammunition Depot highlights the NRA's significant role in supporting California Second Amendment litigation, including Rhode v. Bonta and other key cases impacting the rights of law-abiding gun owners. According to information provided by the NRA, the organization has spent more than $3 million supporting California Second Amendment litigation since 2021.

"California gun owners have been forced to fight for rights that should never have been restricted in the first place," said Daniel Wolgin, CEO of Ammunition Depot. "Ammunition Depot has been in this fight for years. The NRA has invested significant resources into Second Amendment litigation in California, including support for Rhode v. Bonta, and we're proud to help bring attention to that work."

Rhode v. Bonta has already resulted in major legal victories for Ammunition Depot and its co-plaintiffs, including a Ninth Circuit panel ruling that struck down California's ammunition restrictions as unconstitutional. The case remains ongoing as California continues its effort to overturn that decision through the appellate process.

"This case is about more than ammunition," Wolgin continued. "It is about whether law-abiding Americans can meaningfully exercise their constitutional rights. Ammunition is essential to the right to keep and bear arms, and we will continue standing with our partners until this fight is finished."

As part of the partnership, Ammunition Depot is launching a voluntary checkout contribution option allowing customers to support the NRA's ongoing Second Amendment litigation and advocacy efforts, including work through the NRA Institute for Legislative Action (NRA-ILA). Contributions made through the program will be remitted to the NRA and NRA-ILA to support their continued work defending the rights of law-abiding gun owners.

The goal is simple: give customers a direct way to help fund the fights that protect their rights.

The NRA's current legal efforts extend beyond California. According to information provided by the NRA, the organization is litigating 42 active cases and is involved in more than 70 legal matters nationwide, including matters where it has filed or supported amicus briefs in defense of Second Amendment rights. Those efforts include cases the NRA litigates directly, cases it helps fund and amicus briefs filed in support of other active litigation.

"Many customers know Ammunition Depot for fast shipping, strong selection, competitive pricing and a customer-first online experience," Wolgin said. "But this company has always stood for more than selling ammunition. We believe in protecting the rights of our customers, and that means supporting the organizations and legal efforts that are actually in the fight."

Doug Hamlin, Executive Vice President and CEO of the National Rifle Association, echoed the sentiment, saying: "The NRA is committed to defending the Second Amendment in courtrooms across America. Partnerships with companies like Ammunition Depot help ensure that law-abiding gun owners understand the stakes and have a way to support the fight. NRA members and Ammunition Depot customers share the same goal: protecting the right to keep and bear arms for future generations."

Since Doug Hamlin became Executive Vice President and CEO, the NRA has put renewed energy behind its core mission: defending the right to keep and bear arms through litigation, advocacy, training and member engagement. For Ammunition Depot, that work is clearest in California, where the NRA has committed significant resources to cases affecting law-abiding gun owners.

Ammunition Depot will provide additional updates as the checkout contribution program expands and as the California litigation continues.

About Ammunition Depot

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Florida, Ammunition Depot is one of the largest online retailers and suppliers of ammunition, firearms, magazines, tactical gear, and firearm accessories in the United States. The company is recognized for broad product selection, competitive pricing, fast shipping, responsive customer service, and a customer-first online buying experience. Ammunition Depot has earned a 4.9-star Trustpilot rating from more than 1,000 customer reviews and is a BBB Accredited Business with an A+ rating. Ammunition Depot serves hunters, competitive shooters, recreational shooters, and law-abiding citizens focused on self-defense while promoting and protecting the Second Amendment rights of all Americans.

For more information, visit www.ammunitiondepot.com.

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Jonathan Harling

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SOURCE Ammunition Depot