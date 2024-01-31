Ammunition Depot and Others Declare Legal Victory for California Gun-Owners

News provided by

Ammunition Depot

31 Jan, 2024, 15:17 ET

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking a major victory for California gun owners and advocates of Second Amendment rights, a federal court in the District of Southern California today ruled to strike down the state's 2019 ammunition law requiring in-person background checks for every individual purchase of standard ammunition.

The decision comes after a knockout lawsuit—uniting the national online discount ammo retailer Ammunition Depot, the California Rifle & Pistol Association (CRPA), and Olympic shooter Kim Rhode, among others—and challenging the new process' excessive restrictions on law-abiding residents. The court firmly sided with challengers in concluding that the state's policies fundamentally violated the constitutional rights of California's nearly 40 million citizens.

As highlighted by U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez in 2020, the law not only made California the only state in U.S. history to place such heavy restrictions on simple ammo purchases, but convoluted policies created widespread hassle and confusion for residents, visitors, vendors, and industry workers alike.

The state's background check system was also shown to be woefully ineffective—mistakenly blocking 16.4% of lawful ammo purchases due to various administrative errors and database issues—while only catching .03% of purchases that were accurately prohibited. The new system was so impractical that millions of residents did not bother going through the process at all, with estimated forecasts showing a reduction of 95% in total ammo transactions for any given year.

"Like millions of gun owners, we share a deep appreciation for the freedoms guaranteed to us by our nation's constitution, and we were alarmed by the overt violations this system sought to infringe on second amendment rights for our country's most populous state," said Ammunition Depot CEO Dan Wolgin. "We applaud the court's decision, and Ammunition Depot is proud to have joined Kim Rhode, the CRPA, and all others in this fight to protect the liberties we all hold dear as Americans."

Lead attorney for the Rhode case, Sean Brady of Michel & Associates, noted, "this particular background check system, instituted by California law, was so egregious and over the top that Judge Benitez never faltered in his determinations from his earlier rulings which gave gun owners a win. Today's ruling reiterates that California's restrictions on ammunition purchasing are unconstitutional under yet another Supreme Court opinion with Bruen."

Ammunition Depot recognizes today's ruling as a victory for second amendment rights but urges all gun owners not to become complacent. Freedoms aren't usually taken away overnight; instead, they're slowly eroded over time. It's up to all Americans to remain vigilant of laws that impose or undermine our rights and to take an appropriate stand when necessary.

To stay informed about this case and other issues relevant to gun owners, sign-up for Ammunition Depot's exclusive updates or follow along on all major social media platforms.

To support the California Rifle & Pistol Association (CRPA) as they prepare for more challenges affecting millions of California gun owners, make a direct donation here: https://crpa.org/donate/.

About Ammunition Depot
Founded in 2013, Ammunition Depot is one of the largest online discount retailers and nationwide suppliers of ammunition, firearms, firearm accessories, and tactical gear in the United States. Boasting a wide selection of ammo, products, and deals from top-rated brands, Ammunition Depot's price offerings and acclaimed customer service have made it a preferred online retailer for sportspeople, gun hobbyists, and ordinary American families of all stripes. Check out Ammunition Depot's expansive catalog of products by visiting: www.ammunitiondepot.com 

SOURCE Ammunition Depot

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.