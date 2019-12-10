Ammunition Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Caliber, By Product, By Application, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



Ammunition Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Caliber (Small, Rockets, Missiles & Other), By Product (Rimfire, Centerfire), By Application (Civil & Commercial, Defense), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025



The global ammunition market size is expected to reach USD 26.0 billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 4.3%. Rising demand for ammunition for shooting sports and self-defense is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.



The member states of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) have initiated plans to increase their defense budgets, to counter potential threats from Middle East and Russia. Moreover, countries including China, India, and Japan have also significantly increased their defense spending owing to persistent security threats as well as heightened geopolitical pressures, thereby bolstering the industry growth.



The global ammunition industry is witnessing a huge rise in stockpiling trends owing to emergence of warlike situation across the globe.It is driven by rising cross border conflicts and terrorist activities in several economies.



The stockpiling strategy primarily offers significant cost savings as the ammo can be purchased in high volume at cheap prices, thereby benefitting the industry growth.



International instruments and projects such as International Tracing Instrument (ITI), Arms Trade Treaty (ATT), and the Firearms Protocol have been deployed to monitor and prevent the illicit trade of arms and ammo. These entities lead the state parties to ensure that the licensed manufacturers apply appropriate and unique markings as a major component of production process.



In 2018, True Velocity, Inc., a Texas-based company, announced the launch of polymer-case ammo, which will eventually replace brass-cased bullets. These cartridges made with polymer are lighter and more consistent as compared to conventional ammunition. The introduction of advanced bullets with higher penetration is expected to drive growth.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• Small caliber ammunition was recorded to be the largest caliber segment in 2018 and is estimated to generate revenue over USD 13.52 billion by 2025; owing to wide usage range of the product in arms including pistols, handguns, and assault rifles

• High demand for 7.62 x 51mm ammo in arms such as AK-47 and Western SIG rifles is expected to propel the market growth at a CAGR of 4.0 % from 2019 to 2025

• Centerfire ammo realized a revenue of USD 6.43 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to witness the highest growth over the forecast period; since it is employed as a universal standard across military, police, and security forces

• The use of ammo in the defense segment emerged as the largest segment in 2018, accounting for over 76.7% share of the overall revenue in 2018, mainly on account of high demand in maintaining personnel security

• Asia Pacific is projected to witness substantial CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period, primarily due to the modernization of armed forces across countries such as India, China, Singapore, and Australia.



