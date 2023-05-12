Ammunition market to grow at a CAGR of 4.29% from 2022 to 2027: Prevalence of geopolitical conflicts, political tensions, and cross-border issues to drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ammunition market is estimated to grow by USD 5.17 billion during 2022-2027. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.29% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by product (small caliber, medium caliber, and large caliber), application (defense, civil, and commercial), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The small caliber segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. Small caliber ammunition refers to ammunition with a caliber of less than 20 mm. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as a rise in the demand for weapons for defense and recreational purposes. In addition, the rise in interest in hunting and shooting sports, particularly among younger generations, is fueling the growth of this segment. The prevalence of geopolitical conflicts, political tensions, and cross-border issues is driving market growth. Military budgets have increased due to conflicts in the Middle East and Asia. Technological advances and increasing R&D spending are also fueling market growth. These factors are expected to increase the demand for ammunition, which will market growth during the forecast period. To understand more about the services market, request a sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ammunition Market

Ammunition market insights -

: 15+, including Adani Group, AMMO Inc., BAE Systems Plc, BERETTA HOLDING SA, CBC Global Ammunition, Denel SOC Ltd., Elbit Systems Ltd., Fabbrica dArmi Pietro Beretta S.p.A., General Dynamics Corp., Global Ordnance LLC, Hanwha Corp., Herstal SA, Industrias Tecnos S.A. de C.V., Lockheed Martin Corp., Mesko SA, Nammo AS, Nexter KNDS Group, Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Olin Corp., Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa SA, Poonfsan Corp., Rheinmetall AG, Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., Thales Group, Vista Outdoor Inc., among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Product (small caliber, medium caliber, and large caliber), application (defense, civil, and commercial), and geography ( North America , APAC, Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America )

In 2017, the ammunition market was valued at USD 19.52 billion. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 6.90 billion.

Ammunition market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Ammunition market - Vendor insights

The global ammunition market is moderately competitive, marked by the presence of many prominent players competing for a larger market share. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including

Elbit Systems Ltd. - The company offers various ammunition such as cannon ammunition, medium caliber ammunition, mortar ammunition, and tank ammunition.

The company offers various ammunition such as cannon ammunition, medium caliber ammunition, mortar ammunition, and tank ammunition. General Dynamics Corp. - The company offers various types of small-caliber ammunition used in defense.

The company offers various types of small-caliber ammunition used in defense. Hanwha Corp. - The company offers ammunition such as mortar ammunition and 40mm grenade munitions.

The company offers ammunition such as mortar ammunition and 40mm grenade munitions. Mesko SA - The company offers medium caliber ammunition, small caliber ammunition, mortar ammunition, and tank ammunition.

Ammunition market – Market dynamics

Major trends

Reduction of weight of ammunition

Growing asymmetric warfare worldwide

Advancement in small caliber

The weight of ammunition has decreased significantly owing to new material developments and manufacturing methods. Bullet casings are made of lightweight metals and composite materials, and the weight of propellants has been optimized. In the aviation sector, lighter aircraft lead to longer flight times and successful missions. Moreover, ammunition storage and transportation require fewer resources, which allows for more flexible and quick military operations. Such factors are expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period.

Key challenges

Rise in ammunition smuggling

Proliferation of illicit ammunition manufacturers

International measures to control ammunition use

The rise in ammunition smuggling is fueled by the high demand for firearms and related goods on the black market. Smugglers are employing strategies such as concealing ammunition in vehicles, shipping containers, and items such as clothing and toys. This makes it difficult for authorities to find smuggled ammunition. Moreover, the introduction of illegal firearms can lead to other criminal activities. These factors are expected to impede market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses.

The ammunition market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

What are the key data covered in this ammunition market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the ammunition market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the ammunition market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the ammunition market across North America , APAC, Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, APAC, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of ammunition market vendors

The NATO ammunition market size is expected to increase by USD 208.24 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.13%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by product (small caliber, medium caliber, and large caliber) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The defense logistics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.05% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 3,998.66 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (army, navy, and airforce), solution (military infrastructure, military logistics services, and military FMS), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Ammunition Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.29% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5.17 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.12 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, China, India, Russia, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Adani Group, AMMO Inc., BAE Systems Plc, BERETTA HOLDING SA, CBC Global Ammunition, Denel SOC Ltd., Elbit Systems Ltd., Fabbrica dArmi Pietro Beretta S.p.A., General Dynamics Corp., Global Ordnance LLC, Hanwha Corp., Herstal SA, Industrias Tecnos S.A. de C.V., Lockheed Martin Corp., Mesko SA, Nammo AS, Nexter KNDS Group, Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Olin Corp., Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa SA, Poonfsan Corp., Rheinmetall AG, Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., Thales Group, and Vista Outdoor Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global ammunition market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global ammunition market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Small caliber - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Small caliber - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Small caliber - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Small caliber - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Small caliber - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Medium caliber - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Medium caliber - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Medium caliber - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Medium caliber - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Medium caliber - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Large caliber - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Large caliber - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Large caliber - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Large caliber - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Large caliber - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Defense - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Defense - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Civil and commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Civil and commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Civil and commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Civil and commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Civil and commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 62: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 63: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 65: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 101: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 107: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 108: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 BAE Systems Plc

Exhibit 115: BAE Systems Plc - Overview



Exhibit 116: BAE Systems Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 117: BAE Systems Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: BAE Systems Plc - Segment focus

12.4 CBC Global Ammunition

Exhibit 119: CBC Global Ammunition - Overview



Exhibit 120: CBC Global Ammunition - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: CBC Global Ammunition - Key offerings

12.5 Elbit Systems Ltd.

Exhibit 122: Elbit Systems Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Elbit Systems Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Elbit Systems Ltd. - Key offerings

12.6 Fabbrica dArmi Pietro Beretta S.p.A.

Exhibit 125: Fabbrica dArmi Pietro Beretta S.p.A. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Fabbrica dArmi Pietro Beretta S.p.A. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Fabbrica dArmi Pietro Beretta S.p.A. - Key offerings

12.7 General Dynamics Corp.

Exhibit 128: General Dynamics Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 129: General Dynamics Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: General Dynamics Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 131: General Dynamics Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: General Dynamics Corp. - Segment focus

12.8 Hanwha Corp.

Exhibit 133: Hanwha Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Hanwha Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Hanwha Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 136: Hanwha Corp. - Key offerings

12.9 Mesko SA

Exhibit 137: Mesko SA - Overview



Exhibit 138: Mesko SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Mesko SA - Key offerings

12.10 Nammo AS

Exhibit 140: Nammo AS - Overview



Exhibit 141: Nammo AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Nammo AS - Key offerings

12.11 Nexter KNDS Group

Exhibit 143: Nexter KNDS Group - Overview



Exhibit 144: Nexter KNDS Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Nexter KNDS Group - Key offerings

12.12 Northrop Grumman Systems Corp.

Exhibit 146: Northrop Grumman Systems Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Northrop Grumman Systems Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Northrop Grumman Systems Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 149: Northrop Grumman Systems Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Northrop Grumman Systems Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 Olin Corp.

Exhibit 151: Olin Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Olin Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 153: Olin Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Olin Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 Rheinmetall AG

Exhibit 155: Rheinmetall AG - Overview



Exhibit 156: Rheinmetall AG - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Rheinmetall AG - Key news



Exhibit 158: Rheinmetall AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: Rheinmetall AG - Segment focus

12.15 Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd.

Exhibit 160: Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 162: Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. - Segment focus

12.16 Thales Group

Exhibit 164: Thales Group - Overview



Exhibit 165: Thales Group - Business segments



Exhibit 166: Thales Group - Key news



Exhibit 167: Thales Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: Thales Group - Segment focus

12.17 Vista Outdoor Inc.

Exhibit 169: Vista Outdoor Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 170: Vista Outdoor Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 171: Vista Outdoor Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 172: Vista Outdoor Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 173: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 174: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 175: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 176: Research methodology



Exhibit 177: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 178: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 179: List of abbreviations

