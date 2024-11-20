Ammunition Wines & Whiskey Announces Actress Kelly Reilly as New Partner

Reilly Joins Award-Winning American Wine and Spirits Brand to Drive Continued Growth and Awareness

SONOMA, Calif., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ammunition Wines & Whiskey, the award-winning spirits brand passionate about the American West, announced today that critically acclaimed actress Kelly Reilly has joined the company as a new partner. Reilly joins a leadership team comprising CEO and Co-Founder Andy Wahl and Co-Founder Bill Kerr. In her new role, Reilly will further elevate the premium spirits and wine portfolio with a keen eye for creative and brand storytelling.

Best known for playing Beth Dutton in the hit Paramount TV series "Yellowstone" and numerous feature films, this marks the actress' first brand partnership. Reilly instantly connected with Ammunition's deep commitment to craftsmanship, quality, and honoring the land. As a creative visionary for the company, Reilly will lend her talents and passion to a new campaign, "Soil to Spirit," which celebrates the journey from Earth to bottle and aims to reshape perceptions of women in whiskey.

"I have always harboured a deep respect for the land and our natural resources. I was immediately drawn to Ammunition's commitment to create a stand-out product with a brand identity rooted in the spirit of the American West. I'm thrilled to partner with Ammunition and contribute my experiences and perspectives," said Reilly.

Reilly's personal interests, including her love of horseback riding and support for wild Mustang charities, align perfectly with Ammunition's own ethos, which is inspired by the power of the land. From the soil and rain that nourish the ingredients to the artful distillation process that transforms them into exceptional spirits, Ammunition Wines and Whiskey was born out of love and respect for the hard-working farmers and growers. Through their tireless cultivation and care, Ammunition can access grapes that serve as ammunition for its fan-favorite wines and fill its wine barrels which provide a distinct finish to the brand's bourbon and rye whiskies.

"When Bill and I decided to bring Ammunition to market, we set out to offer a brand that was accessible and unpretentious, discerning in its ingredients, and which championed the authentic, pioneering spirit of the American West," said Andy Wahl, Founder and Master Blender. "We hadn't planned to invite anyone else to the party, and then we met a kindred spirit and like mind in Kelly Reilly. Her passion for the American West and creative vision make her the ideal partner as we continue to grow our business and share our story with the world."

The "Soil to Spirit" campaign featuring Kelly Reilly will debut in early 2025, inviting consumers to join Reilly on a journey of discovery that celebrates the craftsmanship, heritage, and adventurous spirit at the heart of Ammunition Wines & Whiskey. Over 36% of whiskey drinkers are women, yet they are still grossly underrepresented in consumer-facing media and messaging. The world's leading whiskey brands posted 228% more images featuring men than women across their social media accounts in 2020. ( Seven Fifty Daily ). In Soil to Spirit, Reilly strives to show up in presence and voice and to bring much-needed attention to this growing and underrepresented demographic of female whiskey drinkers.

This newest partnership follows a banner year for Ammunition Wines & Whiskey. Through increased distribution and visibility at key retailers, including Walmart, Publix, Total Wine & More, and ABC, the brand established itself as a fan favorite and is poised to double, if not triple, its sales in 2024.

As the brand looks ahead to 2025, it plans to enhance its presence and brand storytelling across owned channels and leverage its partnership with Kelly to usher in a new creative era for Ammunition Wines & Whiskey. For more information on Ammunition Wines & Whiskey, please visit https://drinkammunition.com/

