Ammys Hall of Fame Class of 2020 Announced

DALLAS, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alerian announced today the Class of 2020 inductees to the Ammys Hall of Fame to be honored on March 26, 2020 at the Crystal Ballroom in Houston.

Michael Blum , Managing Director and Senior Equity Analyst, Wells Fargo Securities

, Partner, Baker Botts Michael Mears , Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Magellan Midstream Partners

, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Magellan Midstream Partners Robert Phillips , Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Crestwood Equity Partners

The Ammys Nomination Committee selects five finalists in each of two categories – Industry and Professional – from stakeholder submissions. The top two finalists in each category are elected by existing Hall of Fame members and the Alerian Advisory Board.

"I am deeply humbled to be joining such an illustrious group of industry giants in the Hall of Fame, all of whom have greatly contributed to the growth and development of the midstream industry," said Michael Blum. "I consider it a great honor and privilege to work in this industry with these outstanding individuals."

Michael Blum (Professional) Michael J. Blum is a Managing Director and Senior Equity Analyst at Wells Fargo Securities covering the Midstream Energy Master Limited Partnership (MLP) and Natural Gas sectors since 2003. Michael and the Wells Fargo MLP and Natural Gas teams were ranked No. 1 in the 2019 Institutional Investor Equity Research All America survey. Michael has been ranked the No. 1 analyst for the MLP sector five years in a row (2015-19) in the Equity Research All-America analyst survey conducted by Institutional Investor (II) magazine; he ranked No. 3 in 2014 and 2013, runner-up in 2012, and No. 3 in 2009. Michael was also runner-up for the natural gas sector in the II poll in 2018. Michael has won the Ammy in 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019 for best macro research in the sector. He has been recognized twice by The Wall Street Journal as a Best On The Street winner, ranking in two categories in 2010: No. 3 for the oil and gas producers sector and No. 5 for oil equipment, services, and distribution. Michael graduated magna cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania with a BA in English literature and a minor in economics.

Josh Davidson remarked, "It is truly an honor to be recognized in the company of such outstanding individuals who were pioneers in the MLP and energy infrastructure industry. I have learned so much from, and developed close bonds with, so many of the previous honorees."

Joshua Davidson (Professional) Josh Davidson is a partner at Baker Botts, where he is head of the firm's Capital Markets and MLP practice and chair of the firm's Houston Corporate Department. He is nationally recognized for his work with master limited partnerships transactions and has handled more than 60 IPOs in his career. He has been recommended as a "Leading Lawyer" for Energy Transactions in The Legal 500 U.S., recognized as a Texas Super Lawyer, and listed in The Best Lawyers in America, all for many consecutive years. Davidson is a Life Fellow of both the Texas Bar Foundation and the Houston Bar Foundation and also serves on the Board of Directors and Conservation Committee for the Houston Zoo and Board of Trustees and Finance Committee for the Houston Grand Opera. He graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Yale University in 1981 and received his Doctor of Law degree, cum laude, from Harvard Law School in 1985.

"I am honored to be recognized by Alerian for this Hall of Fame award, which would not have been possible without the dedication and professionalism of the entire Magellan organization," stated Mike Mears. "I have worked my entire career with Magellan and its predecessor, and I am very proud of the long term value we have created for our investors, customers and communities we serve."

Michael Mears (Industry) Mr. Michael N. Mears has served as Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer of Magellan Midstream Partners since 2011. He was previously the Chief Operating Officer from 2008 through 2011. Mr. Mears was Senior Vice President of the general partner of Magellan Midstream from 2007 through 2008, and Vice President from 2004 to 2007. Prior to joining Magellan in 2004, he served as Vice President of Williams Pipe Line (now known as Magellan Pipeline Company, L.P.) from 1996 to 2004. Mr. Mears also worked in various management positions with Williams Pipe Line Company since joining Williams in 1985. He received his Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the Colorado School of Mines in 1985. Mr. Mears also serves on the Board of Sempra Energy.

Robert Phillips commented, "It is an honor and very humbling to be selected by the current members into the Ammys Hall of Fame. I have been extremely privileged to have a distinguished career in the energy infrastructure business, working alongside some of the best and brightest men and women in the industry. I am proud of the work we do to help provide the nation with low cost energy supplies, matched by a commitment to do so in an economically, environmentally and socially responsible manner."

Robert Phillips (Industry) Robert G. Phillips is Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP). Mr. Phillips was previously the President and Chief Executive Officer of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. He has served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GulfTerra Energy Partners, L.P., and he was the Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eastex Energy, Inc. He is currently serving on the board of directors of Bonavista Energy Corporation and Sky High for Kids. Mr. Phillips earned his B.B.A. from the University of Texas at Austin and received a Juris Doctorate from South Texas College of Law.

About the Ammys

The Ammys is a set of awards given annually by Alerian to recognize excellence in the North American energy infrastructure industry. The awards were first presented in 2016 at the Houston Club. The 5th Ammys ceremony, honoring the best companies, individuals, and transactions of 2019, as well as a class of Hall of Fame inductees for outstanding contributions to the sector during their lifetimes, will be on March 26, 2020, at the Crystal Ballroom in Houston.

About Alerian

Alerian is an independent information services company serving asset managers and investment professionals around the globe through its indexing, research and data capabilities. Built on a foundation of data rigor and specialty research, Alerian pioneered how the master limited partnership (MLP) asset class is measured and created the first real-time MLP index – the Alerian MLP Index – the most widely used benchmark for midstream MLP energy. Today, Alerian continues to innovate, delivering indexes, tools, thought leadership, and actionable insights that equip stakeholders to make informed decisions.

