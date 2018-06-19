AMN Healthcare Achieves Unprecedented Ranking in "HRO Today" MSP Baker's Dozen

It's the highest ranking AMN Healthcare has received in the annual survey, which ranks all MSP providers – in all industries and worldwide -- on customer satisfaction. Additionally, AMN ranked in three other categories: First place in Size of Deal Leaders, second place in Quality of Service Leaders, and 12th place in Breadth of Service Leaders.

"The Baker's Dozen is a major benchmark in our industry. To be so highly ranked by HRO Today is a testament to the hard work, innovation and enormous skills of our entire MSP team," said Dan White, President of Strategic Workforce Solutions at AMN Healthcare. "AMN MSPs and other Workforce Solutions offer vital support to the nation's top healthcare organizations in providing excellence in patient care. This is a terrific third-party validation that our MSP solution is a market-leader in customer satisfaction."

The AMN Managed Services Program reduces expensive redundancies that frustrate healthcare executives and managers when staffing-related expenses aren't streamlined through one central partner. With an AMN MSP, organizations are better equipped to "spend smart" on talent. AMN MSP clients have access to the nation's largest and most diverse network of healthcare professionals and associate vendors, combined with the most advanced sourcing and recruitment strategies.

HRO Today's Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings are based solely on feedback from buyers of the rated services; the ratings are not based on the opinion of the HRO Today staff. Feedback is collected annually through an online survey of buyers.

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. The Company provides unparalleled access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN delivers managed services programs, healthcare executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling, mid-revenue cycle solutions, and other services.

