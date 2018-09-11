AMN Healthcare Again Ranks among Fortune's 100 Fastest Growing Companies

DALLAS and SAN DIEGO, Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AMN Healthcare (NYSE :AMN ), the leader and innovator in healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services, has been named to Fortune's 100 Fastest Growing Companies list for the second straight year. Fortune's annual list ranks publicly traded companies based on growth in revenue and other performance metrics.

"The AMN team delivers critical value to the healthcare community every day, and we are honored to be recognized by Fortune for our contributions, performance and continued success," said Susan Salka, AMN Healthcare President and CEO. "Our growth is a testament to our entire team's dedication to providing exemplary healthcare professionals and cutting-edge, cost-effective solutions to a broad spectrum of healthcare organizations around the country."

While AMN has been the nation's leader in healthcare staffing for many years, the company's recent growth has focused on the acquisition of companies specializing in technology, data analytics, and revenue cycle management to help provide comprehensive workforce solutions for healthcare's evolving needs.

"As the healthcare industry continues to face many pressures, accentuated by worsening workforce shortages, AMN Healthcare has been at the forefront in providing innovative solutions to help successfully navigate these challenges," Salka said. "We provide the most comprehensive array of healthcare workforce solutions in the nation and will continue to evolve our services to meet our clients' changing needs."

About AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. The Company provides unparalleled access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN delivers managed services programs, healthcare executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling, mid-revenue cycle solutions, and other services. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry. For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit www.amnhealthcare.com.

