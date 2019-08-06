AMN Healthcare Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results

Quarterly revenue of $535 million;

GAAP EPS of $0.61 and adjusted EPS of $0.77

News provided by

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.

Aug 06, 2019, 16:15 ET

DALLAS and SAN DIEGO, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE: AMN), the leader and innovator in healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services, today announced its second quarter 2019 financial results. Financial highlights are as follows:

Dollars in millions, except per share amounts.


Q2 2019

% Change
Q2 2018

YTD June
30, 2019

% Change
YTD June
30, 2018

Revenue

$535.2

(4)%

$1,067.6

(1)%

Gross profit

$179.5

(1)%

$356.3

2%

Net income

$28.9

(19)%

$63.0

(19)%

Diluted EPS

$0.61

(16)%

$1.32

(18)%

Adjusted diluted EPS*

$0.77

(7)%

$1.52

(7)%

Adjusted EBITDA*

$66.7

(5)%

$132.7

(3)%

*  See "Non-GAAP Measures" below for a discussion of our use of non-GAAP items and the table entitled "Supplemental Financial and Operating Data" for a reconciliation of non-GAAP items.

Highlights

  • Second quarter revenue and earnings above Company guidance due primarily to higher performance in the Nurse and Allied segment
  • Allied division continued strong organic revenue growth of 9% over prior year
  • Closed and began integration of Advanced Medical, enhancing MSP fulfillment and expanding our clinical staffing in school settings
  • New and expanded MSP contracts signed year to date, valued at nearly $200 million annualized gross spend at maturity

"The AMN team is performing exceptionally well during this time of increasing need for workforce solutions and severe talent shortages within healthcare," said Susan R. Salka, Chief Executive Officer of AMN Healthcare. "Demand for contingent labor and our solutions continues to rise, with requests for nursing and allied professionals more than 20% above prior-year levels. This reflects the difficulties of an extremely tight labor market and growing demand for healthcare services. AMN is partnering with our clients to deliver innovative solutions and analytics to improve efficiency and the clinician and patient experience."

Second Quarter 2019 Results

Consolidated revenue for the quarter was $535 million, a 4% decrease over prior year but 1% higher than prior quarter. Revenue for the Nurse and Allied Solutions segment was $332 million, flat year over year and down 2% sequentially. Advanced Medical, which was acquired in June, contributed $5 million of revenue in the quarter. Travel Nurse division revenue increased 3% year over year, and Allied division revenue increased 14% year over year, 9% organic. The quarter included revenue from labor disruption activity, but this revenue was lower than prior year due to a large strike last year.

In line with expectations, the Locum Tenens Solutions segment reported revenue of $82 million, down by 24% year over year but up 2% sequentially. Other Workforce Solutions segment revenue was higher than anticipated at $121 million for an increase of 3% year over year, driven by growth in our interim leadership, physician permanent placement and VMS businesses.

Gross margin was 33.5%, higher by 110 basis points year over year and higher by 30 basis points sequentially. The year-over-year variance was driven in part by higher gross margins on labor disruption revenue and a favorable segment revenue mix.

SG&A expenses were $122 million, or 22.7% of revenue, compared with $116 million, or 20.7% of revenue, in the same quarter last year. SG&A was $120 million, or 22.5% of revenue, in the previous quarter. The year-over-year increase was mainly from the recent acquisitions and increased employee-related costs, partially offset by a more favorable professional liability insurance actuarial adjustment.

Income from operations was $45 million, or 8.4% of revenue, compared with $55 million, or 9.8% of revenue, in the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA was $67 million, a year-over-year decrease of 5%. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.5%, representing a decrease of 10 basis points year over year and up 10 basis points from prior quarter.

Net income was $29 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, compared with $36 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, in the same quarter last year. Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.77.

At June 30, 2019, cash and cash equivalents totaled $21 million. Cash flow from operations was $29 million for the quarter, and capital expenditures were $8 million. The Company ended the quarter with total debt outstanding of $671 million, with a leverage ratio as calculated in accordance with the Company's credit agreement of 2.4 to 1.

Third Quarter 2019 Outlook

Metric

Guidance*

Consolidated revenue

$560 - $566 million

Gross margin

33.0%

SG&A as percentage of revenue

22.5%

Operating margin

7.7%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

12.0%

*Note: Guidance percentage metrics are approximate.  For a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA margin, see the table entitled "Reconciliation of Guidance Adjusted EBITDA Margin to Guidance Operating Margin" below.

Revenue in the third quarter of 2019 is expected to be approximately 7% higher year over year, including a full-quarter contribution from the Advanced acquisition. Organic consolidated revenue would be expected to be flat to up 1%.

Conference Call on August 6, 2019

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE: AMN), healthcare's leader and innovator in workforce solutions and staffing services, will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2019 financial results on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the call can be accessed through AMN Healthcare's website at http://amnhealthcare.investorroom.com/eventcalendar. Please log in at least 10 minutes prior to the conference call in order to download the applicable audio software. Interested parties may participate live via telephone by dialing (800) 230-1092 in the U.S. or (612) 288-0329 internationally. Following the conclusion of the call, a replay of the webcast will be available at the Company's website. Alternatively, a telephonic replay of the call will be available starting at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time on August 6, 2019, and can be accessed until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 20, 2019, by calling (800) 475-6701 in the U.S. or (320) 365-3844 internationally, with access code 469775.

About AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. The Company provides unparalleled access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN delivers managed services programs, healthcare executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive labor analytics, mid-revenue cycle management, credentialing solutions, and other services. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry.

The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "AMN." For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit www.amnhealthcare.com, where the Company posts news releases, investor presentations, webcasts, SEC filings and other material information. The Company also utilizes email alerts and Really Simple Syndication ("RSS") as routine channels to supplement distribution of this information. To register for email alerts and RSS, visit http://amnhealthcare.investorroom.com/emailalerts.

Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release contains certain non-GAAP financial information, which the Company provides as additional information, and not as an alternative, to the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include (1) adjusted EBITDA, (2) adjusted EBITDA margin and (3) adjusted diluted EPS.  The Company provides such non-GAAP financial measures because management believes that they are useful both to management and investors as a supplement, and not as a substitute, when evaluating the Company's operating performance. Additionally, management believes that adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted diluted EPS serve as industry-wide financial measures. The Company uses adjusted EBITDA for making financial decisions and allocating resources. The non-GAAP measures in this release are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, GAAP measures and may be different from non-GAAP measures, or may be calculated differently than other similarly titled non-GAAP measures, reported by other companies. They should not be used in isolation to evaluate the Company's performance.  A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures identified in this release, along with further detail about the use and limitations of certain of these non-GAAP measures, may be found below in the table entitled "Supplemental Financial and Operating Data" under the caption entitled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items" and the footnotes thereto or on the Company's website at http://amnhealthcare.investorroom.com/financialreports. Additionally, from time to time, additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures, including pro forma measures, may be made available on the Company's website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements concerning our guidance for third quarter 2019 revenue, gross margin, SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenue and adjusted EBITDA margin, the demand for healthcare services and the labor shortage. The Company bases these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, estimates and projections about future events and the industry in which it operates using information currently available to it. Actual results could differ materially from those discussed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "will," "may," "estimates," variations of such words and other similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements.

The Company's ability to meet the targets and expectations noted in our third quarter 2019 outlook depends upon, among other factors, our ability to  (i) manage the pricing impact that the consolidation of healthcare delivery organizations may have on our business, (ii) comply with extensive and complex federal and state laws and regulations related to the conduct of our operations, costs and payment for services and payment for referrals as well as laws regarding employment practices, (iii) implement new infrastructure and technology systems to optimize our operating results and manage our business effectively, (iv) develop and evolve our current technology offerings and capabilities, (v) recruit and retain sufficient quality healthcare professionals at reasonable costs, and (vi) consummate and effectively incorporate acquisitions into our business.

For a discussion of additional risk factors and a more complete discussion of some of the cautionary statements noted above that could cause actual results to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, please refer to our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. Be advised that developments subsequent to this press release are likely to cause these statements to become outdated and the Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:
Randle Reece
Director, Investor Relations
866.861.3229

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2019

2018

Revenue

$

535,177

$

558,108

$

532,441

$

1,067,618

$

1,080,597

Cost of revenue

355,635

377,152

355,682

711,317

731,817

Gross profit

179,542

180,956

176,759

356,301

348,780

Gross margin

33.5%

32.4%

33.2%

33.4%

32.3%

Operating expenses:








Selling, general and administrative (SG&A)

121,668

115,535

119,997

241,665

220,272

SG&A as a % of revenue

22.7%

20.7%

22.5%

22.6%

20.4%










Depreciation and amortization

12,718

10,606

11,710

24,428

18,492

Total operating expenses

134,386

126,141

131,707

266,093

238,764

Income from operations

45,156

54,815

45,052

90,208

110,016

Operating margin (1)

8.4%

9.8%

8.5%

8.4%

10.2%










Interest expense, net, and other

6,065

6,376

5,673

11,738

11,711










Income before income taxes

39,091

48,439

39,379

78,470

98,305










Income tax expense

10,222

12,910

5,257

15,479

20,095

Net income

$

28,869

$

35,529

$

34,122

$

62,991

$

78,210

Net income as a % of revenue

5.4%

6.4%

6.4%

5.9%

7.2%










Other comprehensive income (loss):








Foreign currency translation and other

(89)

91

(101)

(190)

72

Other comprehensive income (loss)

(89)

91

(101)

(190)

72










Comprehensive income

$

28,780

$

35,620

$

34,021

$

62,801

$

78,282










Net income per common share:








Basic

$

0.62

$

0.75

$

0.73

$

1.35

$

1.64

Diluted

$

0.61

$

0.73

$

0.71

$

1.32

$

1.60

Weighted average common shares outstanding:








Basic

46,644

47,653

46,784

46,713

47,693

Diluted

47,424

48,936

47,772

47,597

49,026










AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.

Supplemental Financial and Operating Data

(dollars in thousands, except per share data and operating data)

(unaudited)


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2019

2018

Revenue








Nurse and allied solutions

$

331,627

$

332,728

$

337,029

$

668,656

$

670,907

Locum tenens solutions

82,074

107,297

80,490

162,564

210,414

Other workforce solutions

121,476

118,083

114,922

236,398

199,276

$

535,177

$

558,108

$

532,441

$

1,067,618

$

1,080,597










Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items:


















Segment operating income (2)








Nurse and allied solutions

$

48,694

$

43,936

$

47,922

$

96,616

$

95,741

Locum tenens solutions

7,128

13,371

5,701

12,829

23,329

Other workforce solutions

27,127

28,576

26,188

53,315

48,427

82,949

85,883

79,811

162,760

167,497

Unallocated corporate overhead

16,217

15,823

13,834

30,051

30,918

Adjusted EBITDA (3)

66,732

70,060

65,977

132,709

136,579

Adjusted EBITDA margin (4)

12.5%

12.6%

12.4%

12.4%

12.6%










Depreciation and amortization

12,718

10,606

11,710

24,428

18,492

Share-based compensation (5)

3,702

3,281

5,186

8,888

6,145

Acquisition, integration and other costs (6)

5,156

1,358

4,029

9,185

1,926

Income from operations

45,156

54,815

45,052

90,208

110,016

Interest expense, net, and other

6,065

6,376

5,673

11,738

11,711

Income before income taxes

39,091

48,439

39,379

78,470

98,305

Income tax expense

10,222

12,910

5,257

15,479

20,095

Net income

$

28,869

$

35,529

$

34,122

$

62,991

$

78,210










GAAP diluted net income per share (EPS)

$

0.61

$

0.73

$

0.71

$

1.32

$

1.60

Adjustments:








Amortization of intangible assets

0.15

0.13

0.14

0.29

0.22

Acquisition, integration and other costs (6)

0.11

0.02

0.09

0.20

0.03

Debt financing related costs









0.01

Tax effect on above adjustments

(0.07)

(0.04)

(0.06)

(0.13)

(0.07)

Tax correction related to prior periods (7)









(0.05)

Tax effect of COLI fair value changes (8)

(0.01)



(0.03)

(0.04)


Excess tax benefits (9)

(0.02)

(0.01)

(0.10)

(0.12)

(0.10)

Adjusted diluted EPS (10)

$

0.77

$

0.83

$

0.75

$

1.52

$

1.64











Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2019

2018

Gross Margin








Nurse and allied solutions

27.5%

26.3%

27.9%

27.7%

27.2%

Locum tenens solutions

27.8%

29.8%

27.7%

27.8%

29.2%

Other workforce solutions

54.0%

52.2%

52.6%

53.3%

52.7%




















Operating Data:








Nurse and allied solutions








Average healthcare

professionals on assignment (11)

9,393

9,095

9,580

9,487

9,331










Locum tenens solutions








Days filled (12)

41,563

55,225

40,496

82,059

108,020

Revenue per day filled (13)

$

1,975

$

1,943

$

1,988

$

1,981

$

1,948































































As of June 30,

As of March 31,









2019

2018

2019

Leverage ratio (14)







2.4

1.7

1.9














AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)


June 30, 2019

December 31,
2018

June 30, 2018

Assets




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$

20,937

$

13,856

$

22,894

Accounts receivable, net

369,372

365,871

354,781

Accounts receivable, subcontractor

50,058

50,143

34,657

Prepaid and other current assets

49,501

52,296

56,189

Total current assets

489,868

482,166

468,521

Restricted cash, cash equivalents and investments

65,919

59,331

61,839

Fixed assets, net

97,249

90,419

81,221

Operating lease right-of-use assets

95,247




Other assets

109,909

96,152

83,034

Goodwill

588,457

438,506

439,134

Intangible assets, net

409,439

326,147

339,514

Total assets

$

1,856,088

$

1,492,721

$

1,473,263






Liabilities and stockholders' equity




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

124,672

$

149,603

$

123,105

Accrued compensation and benefits

149,937

135,059

130,258

Current portion of notes payable

3,750




Current portion of operating lease liabilities

13,068




Deferred revenue

11,053

12,365

13,615

Other current liabilities

14,344

10,243

16,261

Total current liabilities

316,824

307,270

283,239






Revolving credit facility

196,000

120,000

155,000

Notes payable, less unamortized fees

466,610

320,607

320,225

Deferred income taxes, net

39,273

27,326

19,863

Operating lease liabilities

97,355




Other long-term liabilities

59,586

78,528

78,192

Total liabilities

1,175,648

853,731

856,519






Commitments and contingencies










Stockholders' equity:

680,440

638,990

616,744






Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,856,088

$

1,492,721

$

1,473,263

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.

Summary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2019

2018








Net cash provided by operating activities

$

29,077

$

66,203

$

36,214

$

65,291

$

125,938

Net cash used in investing activities

(204,443)

(229,337)

(36,248)

(240,691)

(238,950)

Net cash provided by financing activities

187,495

133,627

1,790

189,285

118,657

Effect of exchange rates on cash

(89)

91

(101)

(190)

72

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

12,040

(29,416)

1,655

13,695

5,717

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

85,979

134,027

84,324

84,324

98,894

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

98,019

$

104,611

$

85,979

$

98,019

$

104,611

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.

Additional Supplemental Non-GAAP Disclosures

Reconciliation of Guidance Adjusted EBITDA Margin to

Guidance Operating Margin

(unaudited)


Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019


Adjusted EBITDA margin (15)

12.0%

Deduct:

Share-based compensation

0.8%

Acquisition, integration and other costs

0.8%

EBITDA margin

10.4%

Depreciation and amortization

2.7%

Operating margin

7.7%

(1)

Operating margin represents income from operations divided by revenue.

(2)

Segment operating income represents net income plus interest expense (net of interest income) and other, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, unallocated corporate overhead, acquisition and integration costs, extraordinary legal expenses, legal settlement accrual increases and share-based compensation.

(3)

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income plus interest expense (net of interest income) and other, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, acquisition and integration costs, extraordinary legal expenses, legal settlement accrual increases and share-based compensation. Management believes that adjusted EBITDA provides an effective measure of the Company's results, as it excludes certain items that management believes are not indicative of the Company's operating performance and is a measure used in the Company's credit agreement and the indenture governing our 5.125% Senior Notes due 2024. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to represent cash flows for the period, nor has it been presented as an alternative to income from operations or net income as an indicator of operating performance. Although management believes that some of the items excluded from adjusted EBITDA are not indicative of the Company's operating performance, these items do impact the statement of comprehensive income, and management therefore utilizes adjusted EBITDA as an operating performance measure in conjunction with GAAP measures such as net income.

(4)

Adjusted EBITDA margin represents adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.

(5)

Share-based compensation for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was impacted by two modifications during the first quarter and effective in 2019, a new vesting condition that resulted in accelerated expense recognition.

(6)

Acquisition, integration and other costs of $5,156,000 and $9,185,000 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively, include extraordinary legal expenses of approximately $2,500,000 and $4,600,000, respectively. These expenses were partially offset by decreases in contingent consideration liabilities for recently acquired companies of $1,458,000 and $2,158,000 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively. Beginning in 2019, we exclude the impact of extraordinary legal expenses from the calculation of adjusted EBITDA because we believe that these expenses are not indicative of the Company's operating performance.

(7)

During the first quarter of 2018, the Company recorded a net tax benefit of $2,501,000 to adjust for an immaterial out-of-period error identified in that quarter related to the income tax treatment of fair value changes in the cash surrender value of its company owned life insurance for years ended December 31, 2015 through December 31, 2017. These fair value changes had not previously been included as a benefit in the tax provision of the related years.

(8)

The Company recorded a net tax benefit of $575,000 and $2,102,000 related to the income tax treatment of the fair value changes in the cash surrender value of its company owned life insurance for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively. Since these changes in fair value are unrelated to the Company's operating performance, we exclude the impact on adjusted diluted EPS.

(9)

The consolidated effective tax rate for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 was favorably affected by the recording of excess tax benefits relating to equity awards vested and exercised during the period. As a result of the adoption of a new accounting pronouncement on January 1, 2017, we no longer record excess tax benefits as an increase to additional paid-in capital, but record such excess tax benefits on a prospective basis as a reduction of income tax expense, which amounted to $973,000 and $576,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, excess tax benefits recorded as a reduction of income tax expense were $5,542,000 and $5,094,000, respectively. The magnitude of the impact of excess tax benefits generated in the future, which may be favorable or unfavorable, is dependent upon the Company's future grants of share-based compensation, the Company's future stock price on the date awards vest or exercise in relation to the fair value of the awards on the grant date or the exercise behavior of the Company's stock appreciation rights holders. Since these favorable tax benefits are largely unrelated to our current year's income before taxes and is unrepresentative of our normal effective tax rate, we exclude their impact on adjusted diluted EPS.

(10)

Adjusted diluted EPS represents GAAP diluted EPS excluding the impact of the (A) amortization of intangible assets, (B) acquisition and integration costs, (C) extraordinary legal expenses, (D) legal settlement accrual increases, (E) changes in fair value of equity investments since January 1, 2018, (F) deferred financing costs, (G) tax effect, if any, of the foregoing adjustments, (H) excess tax benefits relating to equity awards vested and exercised since January 1, 2017, and (I) correction of prior periods error. Management included this non-GAAP measure to provide investors and prospective investors with an alternative method for assessing the Company's operating results in a manner that is focused on its operating performance and to provide a more consistent basis for comparison between periods. However, investors and prospective investors should note that this non-GAAP measure involves judgment by management (in particular, judgment as to what is classified as a special item to be excluded from adjusted diluted EPS). Although management believes the items excluded from adjusted diluted EPS are not indicative of the Company's operating performance, these items do impact the statement of comprehensive income, and management therefore utilizes adjusted diluted EPS as an operating performance measure in conjunction with GAAP measures such as GAAP diluted EPS.

(11)

Average healthcare professionals on assignment represents the average number of nurse and allied healthcare professionals on assignment during the period presented.

(12)

Days filled is calculated by dividing the locum tenens hours filled during the period by eight hours.

(13)

Revenue per day filled represents revenue of the Company's locum tenens solutions segment divided by days filled for the period presented.

(14)

Leverage ratio represents the ratio of the consolidated funded indebtedness (as calculated per the Company's credit   agreement) at the end of the subject period to the consolidated adjusted EBITDA (as calculated per the Company's credit agreement) for the twelve-month period ended at the end of the subject period.

(15)

Guidance percentage metrics are approximate.

SOURCE AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.amnhealthcare.com

Also from this source

Susan Salka of AMN Healthcare Named 2019 CEO of the Year by CEO...

AMN Healthcare to Acquire Advanced Medical...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

AMN Healthcare Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results

News provided by

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.

Aug 06, 2019, 16:15 ET