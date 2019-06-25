AMN Healthcare Awards SIA Growth Advisory Board Scholarship to Founder of InSync Consulting Services

The new scholarship is awarded by AMN Healthcare through the SIA Growth Advisory Board, a membership service of Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. SIA Growth Advisory Board members receive peer consultations, executive coaching, and workshops designed to accelerate their company's growth. The scholarship is a further benefit open to a select Growth Advisory Board member who also is a supplier partner of AMN Healthcare Managed Service Provider (MSP) programs.

"We are proud to promote the growth of MSP supplier partners such as InSync Consulting Services," said Dan White, President of Strategic with AMN Healthcare. "We understand that our success is dependent on strong suppliers supporting our clients. The new scholarship is a part of our effort to support and engage with our suppliers."

Coxen and InSync Consulting were selected for the scholarship based on the company's current size, growth rate, and an essay describing the company's mission and growth strategies, White said.

"It is our pleasure to welcome Tim Coxen and InSync Consulting to the Growth Advisory Board," said Barry Asin, SIA President. "We are excited to be working with industry partners such as AMN Healthcare to support the development of high-performance executive leadership and lasting growth for business leaders and organizations alike."

The scholarship is a new initiative of the AMN Healthcare Supplier Strategy and Engagement Department, spearheaded by Kelly Duggan, Vice President, Supplier Engagement and Strategy. Duggan, who joined AMN to lead the newly formed department earlier this year, is tasked with creating a supplier engagement and management strategy, aligning AMN departments and optimizing those processes to enhance AMN Healthcare's relationships with its many MSP supplier partners.

InSync Consulting is a multi-divisional staffing company specializing in healthcare, information technology, call centers, and employer of record services, and is a Service Disabled Veteran-Owned company.

"We are extremely pleased to be the first recipient of the AMN Healthcare SIA Growth Advisory Board scholarship, which will be a further catalyst of our rapid growth," Coxen said.

About AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. The Company provides unparalleled access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN delivers managed services programs, healthcare executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive labor analytics, mid-revenue cycle management, credentialing solutions, and other services. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry. For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit www.amnhealthcare.com.

About SIA

Founded in 1989, SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor. SIA's independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program. Known for our award-winning content, data, support tools, publications, executive conferences and events, we help both suppliers and buyers of workforce solutions make better-informed decisions that improve business results and minimize risk. As a division of the international business media company, Crain Communications Inc., SIA is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in London, England.

Media Contact:

Jim Gogek

Corporate Communications

AMN Healthcare

(858) 350-3209

Jim.Gogek@amnhealthcare.com

Jennifer Arcuni

Communications Director

Staffing Industry Analysts

(650-390-6171)

jarcuni@staffingindustry.com

www.staffingindustry.com

SOURCE AMN Healthcare

Related Links

https://www.amnhealthcare.com

