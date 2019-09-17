AMN Healthcare Board Appoints Teri G. Fontenot as New Independent Director

After serving as chief financial officer at three health systems, Fontenot, a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE), joined Woman's in 1992 as CFO and became CEO in 1996. Under her leadership, Woman's became the largest birthing hospital and neonatal intensive care unit in Louisiana, and it's the only independent, nonprofit women's hospital in the country. Her leadership service includes numerous state and national healthcare boards, including terms as Chair of the American Hospital Association and the Louisiana Hospital Association. Fontenot is on the American College of Healthcare Executives Board of Governors, and she held a six-year term on the Advisory Committee on Research on Women's Health for the National Institutes of Health.

For 12 years, Fontenot served on the board of directors of the Sixth District Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, including as the Audit Committee chair for two years. Fontenot was also previously a board member of the New Orleans Federal Reserve branch.

"We're honored to have a leader with Teri's depth of experience on our Board of Directors, and we look forward to her contributions in this era of tremendous progress for AMN Healthcare," said Susan Salka, AMN President and CEO. "She brings incredible insights through a rare combination of expertise in healthcare leadership, women's healthcare, corporate finance, economic policy, and healthcare policy. AMN is committed to adding new directors who will enhance the diverse perspectives of our strong Board. Teri is a perfect match for AMN."

"AMN is an innovative company with a very bright future, and I am excited about supporting the entire team in achieving the company's financial, operational, and clinical objectives," Fontenot said. "Many of the serious workforce challenges facing healthcare organizations in the coming decade can be effectively managed through the expanding healthcare solutions and strategic partnerships offered by AMN, and I'm looking forward to being part of it."

"Teri will make invaluable contributions as AMN Healthcare continues its evolution to becoming an essential partner to healthcare organizations in solving all their workforce challenges," said Doug Wheat, Chairman of the Board of AMN Healthcare. "AMN's transformation into the most comprehensive and diversified healthcare workforce solutions company in the nation is a complex and highly strategic endeavor. I'm sure that Teri will play an important role in our success."

About AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. The Company provides unparalleled access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN delivers managed services programs, healthcare executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling, revenue cycle solutions, and other services. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry. For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit www.amnhealthcare.com.

Media Contact:

Jim Gogek

Corporate Communications

AMN Healthcare

(858) 350-3209

Jim.Gogek@amnhealthcare.com

SOURCE AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.amnhealthcare.com

