AMN Healthcare CEO Susan Salka Recognized among Top 100 Leaders by Becker's Healthcare

Many leaders on this annual list serve at the helm of the largest health systems in the United States. Leaders are selected for the Becker's list for their commitment to improving the quality of care and solving the toughest problems in healthcare today. Becker's Healthcare is the leading source of cutting-edge business and legal information for healthcare industry leaders.

"This is a great honor for AMN Healthcare to be recognized among so many exceptional leaders within healthcare. Becker's Healthcare is highly respected and has the daily pulse of the healthcare industry," Salka said. "We have built a talented and passionate team and strategy at AMN that has proven very effective in helping healthcare organizations provide the best patient care possible. AMN Healthcare is very proud of our ability to strongly support the healthcare industry in this era of transformation."

Salka joined AMN Healthcare in 1990, became president in 2003, and CEO in 2005. During her tenure as leader, Salka has led AMN Healthcare through significant transformation, diversification and multiple acquisitions. Along with expanding the AMN Healthcare's portfolio of workforce solutions and healthcare staffing offerings to providers in all 50 states, Salka has helped earn AMN a reputation for strong corporate governance, corporate social responsibility, gender equality, and diversity.

Earlier this year, AMN Healthcare was named to the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, a reference index of approximately 100 companies that measures gender equality across internal company statistics, employee policies, external community support and engagement, and gender-conscious product offerings.

About AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. The Company provides unparalleled access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN delivers managed services programs, healthcare executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling, mid-revenue cycle solutions, and other services. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry. For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit www.amnhealthcare.com.

Media Contact:

Jim Gogek

Corporate Communications

AMN Healthcare

(858) 350-3209

Jim.Gogek@amnhealthcare.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amn-healthcare-ceo-susan-salka-recognized-among-top-100-leaders-by-beckers-healthcare-300653435.html

SOURCE AMN Healthcare

Related Links

http://www.amnhealthcare.com

