AMN Healthcare CSR Report Shows Sustainable Action in the Workforce, Community, and Marketplace

"At AMN Healthcare, we believe that doing good directly contributes to our doing well. We are proud of our commitment to making a positive impact in the community and social issues, and we are honored we can partner with others to elevate the marketplace," said Susan Salka, President and CEO of AMN Healthcare. "We are thrilled to share our Corporate Social Responsibility report and, in doing so, to strengthen our commitment to continue and expand these efforts – for our clients, healthcare professionals, team members, shareholders, and community."

AMN healthcare is the leading provider of healthcare workforce solutions, operating at the highest level of integrity, transparency, and fairness through a values-based ethical culture that inspires team members to make a positive impact on every client and community. The CSR Report outlines the strategy and action behind AMN's commitment to make the world a better place. More information can be found on the AMN Healthcare Community Relations webpage.

Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion

AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities it serves. The company has been named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and rated high on the Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index. AMN publishes comprehensive diversity measurements on its website, and includes diversity in all its candidate slates for hiring and promotion, provides unconscious bias training, and maintains a supplier diversity program, among other actions. Its action strategy for diversity, equality, and inclusion is updated every year.

Community Engagement

AMN Healthcare is deeply committed to the economic and social well-being of its team members, local and global communities, and healthcare organizations through expansive community relations programs that include volunteer time off for team members, direct donations to community nonprofits, healthcare scholarships, and active participation in community events. AMN supports and takes part in an annual medical and community development mission to Guatemala, providing surgeries and a health clinic to the impoverished people in the highlands and installing clean and safe cooking stove and water filters in their homes. Six AMN missions have directly helped more than 18,000 people in Guatemala.

Health and Wellness

AMN offers a comprehensive and leading benefits program that includes a holistic approach to health and wellness. In addition to comparable and often industry-leading health benefits for team members, AMN also supports wellness through free tobacco cessation programs, flu shots, biometric screenings, fresh fruit in every break room, and ergonomic workstations. AMN Cares is a program that encourages community engagement in wellness events, including five health-focused charities.

Learning Development

AMN offers extensive education and training opportunities that help team members broaden their industry and functional knowledge, excel in their current roles, and advance their careers. AMN offers team members more than $5,000 in education assistance per calendar year, along with internal mentoring programs, immersive leadership development workshops, and key talent long-term development programs.

Corporate Governance

A holistic approach to corporate governance focuses on long-term shareholder value and includes a strong ethical culture, a comprehensive risk management program, a shareholder engagement program, sound financial and legal compliance functions, and a commitment to environment and social responsibility. AMN follows the Investor Stewardship Group's Corporate Governance Framework and continually seeks better ways to present and share key information in its proxy statement, receiving awards for best proxy statement (small to mid-cap) in 2018. Also, AMN reviewed and revised its executive compensation philosophy to clearly articulate our commitment to equal pay principles and promoting a values-based culture.

Download the AMN Healthcare Corporate Social Responsibility Report 2018 Highlights here.

