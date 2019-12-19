AMN Healthcare Honored for Advancing Gender Parity in the Boardroom

DALLAS and SAN DIEGO, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AMN Healthcare, the leader and innovator in healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services, has been recognized as an industry leader for female representation on its Board of Directors.

AMN Healthcare (NYSE: AMN) was honored by the Women's Forum of New York at its Breakfast of Corporate Champions in November for companies that achieved at least 30% female board representation. Of the 2019 honorees recognized, less than 100 companies in the S&P 500 and Fortune 1000 had over 40% female representation on their boards. As of September 2019, AMN has 44% women on its board. The current national average for all companies is 23% female-held board seats.

"AMN Healthcare has long been committed to reflecting the remarkable diversity and unique perspectives of our communities, our clinicians and clients, and the patients they serve nationwide," said Susan Salka, President and CEO of AMN Healthcare. "As the industry leader in healthcare workforce solutions, we take our responsibility very seriously to be a champion and role model of diversity, equality, and inclusion. We will continue to find opportunities to do our best and enable other organizations to ensure women are represented at all levels of leadership and decision making, including the board room."

AMN Healthcare also has been recognized by 2020 Women on Boards as a "Winning" or W company for achieving 20% or more female representation on the company's Board of Directors. 2020 Women on Boards is a national campaign to increase the percentage of women on U.S. company boards to 20% or greater by the year 2020.

In addition to its commitment to board room gender equity, AMN Healthcare has been striving for gender equality in its workforce for decades. As of October 2019, 64% of AMN team members are women; 63% of supervisor through senior manager roles are held by women; and the executive team includes women as CEO, Chief Legal Officer, Chief Talent Officer, President of Leadership and Search Solutions, and divisional and brand presidents.

The Breakfast of Corporate Champions is a benchmark biennial event that brought together more than 600 thought leaders and change-makers, including CEOs, Board Directors, and government officials, in support of one shared goal – achieving 50/50 gender parity in the boardroom by 2025. At the 2019 event, AMN Healthcare joined 323 S&P 500/Fortune 1000 companies including Amazon, General Motors, Walt Disney and others.

About AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. The Company provides unparalleled access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN delivers managed services programs, healthcare executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive labor analytics, revenue cycle management, credentialing solutions, and other services. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry. For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit www.amnhealthcare.com.

About the Women's Forum of New York

The Women's Forum of New York is the city's premier organization of women leaders. The invitation-only membership of more than 500 women represents the highest levels of achievement across all professional sectors from finance to fine arts. The organization is dedicated to the advancement of women's leadership through programs which enrich members' lives both personally and professionally, through The Education Fund, which enables talented women whose potential has been disrupted by extreme adversity to resume their education, and through the Corporate Board Initiative, which extends and expands the contribution of women leaders through corporate board participation. Founded in 1974, the Women's Forum of New York is the flagship of the International Women's Forum, a global organization of over 6,500 outstanding women leaders in over 74 Forums around the world. www.womensforumny.org

About 2020 Women on Boards

2020 Women on Boards (2020WOB) is a global education and advocacy campaign committed to building public awareness and momentum toward increasing the numbers of women directors on corporate boards. 2020WOB's "Gender Diversity Directory" is searchable by state, industry, company name, size, and number of women on every individual company board in the Russell 3000. www.2020WOB.com

Media Contact:

Jim Gogek

Corporate Communications

AMN Healthcare

(858) 350-3209

Jim.Gogek@amnhealthcare.com

SOURCE AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.amnhealthcare.com

