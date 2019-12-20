AMN Healthcare Honors Top MSP Partners at Leading Healthcare Organizations

DALLAS and SAN DIEGO, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AMN Healthcare (NYSE:AMN), the leader and innovator in workforce solutions and healthcare staffing services, recognizes the valuable contributions of its top affiliates to AMN Managed Services Programs (MSP), which provide comprehensive management of contingent staffing to healthcare systems.

"AMN Healthcare's Managed Services programs are helping the nation's leading healthcare organizations provide quality care to patients while creating excellence in operational efficiency. Our affiliate staffing partners are vital to the success of AMN MSPs, and we are grateful for their expertise," said Dan White, President, Strategic Workforce Solutions, at AMN Healthcare. "The AMN Supplier Partner Awards honor companies that provide invaluable support to many of our strategic clients."

AMN recognizes these great staffing organizations for their outstanding partnership in the following categories:

Most Valued MSP Partner: FlexCare Medical Staffing

FlexCare consistently delivers outstanding service across nursing and allied. FlexCare has been an instrumental partner to AMN for many years, and this is the second year in a row it has been recognized as our Most Valued MSP Partner. FlexCare distinguishes itself in the industry for its extraordinary service-focused culture.

Most Valued Locums Partner: Fusion Healthcare Staffing

Fusion Healthcare Staffing is a valued partner to AMN in providing staffing and permanent placement of physicians, physician assistants and nurse practitioners. Fusion team members are highly professional and provide exceptional levels of service.

Most Valued Diversity Partner: TotalMed Staffing

AMN is committed to diversity, including through its staffing partners. TotalMed has been an excellent example of partnership to AMN in service and in achieving diversity and inclusion goals.

Spirit of Alliance Partner: trustaff Travel Nurses

Effective affiliate staffing partnerships are essential to the success of AMN services to all stakeholders. trustaff is one of the nation's most well-respected healthcare recruiting and staffing companies, and its collaborative spirit consistently advances our mutual partnership.

Rising Star Partner: MPLT Healthcare

MPLT Healthcare stands out among the emerging partners in AMN Healthcare's MSP programs. MPLT goes above and beyond in supporting AMN and our clients and in advancing our partnership into the future.

Runners up:

Most Valued Locums Partner: Sumo Medical Staffing

Most Valued Diversity Partner: Atlas Medstaff

Spirit of Alliance Partner: Travel Nurse Across America

About AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. The Company provides unparalleled access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN delivers managed services programs, healthcare executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive labor analytics, revenue cycle management, credentialing solutions, and other services. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry. For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit www.amnhealthcare.com.

