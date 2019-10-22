AMN Healthcare is Nation's Largest Healthcare Staffing Company: Staffing Industry Analysts

DALLAS and SAN DIEGO, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AMN Healthcare (NYSE: AMN), the leader and innovator in healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation, retained its No. 1 position as the nation's largest healthcare staffing firm in a recently released 2019 report by Staffing Industry Analysts.

The report ranked 49 firms that generated at least $50 million in U.S. staffing revenue in 2018. Results show that AMN Healthcare has the largest overall market share (12%) and ranks as the largest travel nurse firm, the largest allied healthcare staffing firm, the third-largest locum tenens firm, and the ninth-largest per diem nurse staffing firm. Staffing Industry Analysts estimated the current U.S. healthcare temporary staffing industry at $16.9 billion – up 60% in the last four years.

"At AMN Healthcare, we strive to be the most innovative and influential force in helping healthcare facilities and professionals provide a quality patient care experience," said Susan Salka, CEO of AMN Healthcare. "I am so proud of our entire team that has built our company into the undisputed leader in healthcare staffing and workforce solutions."

Further differentiating itself in the healthcare industry, AMN Healthcare recently acquired Silversheet and Advanced Medical Personnel Services, Inc. to include cloud-based credentialing services and to expand travel nursing and therapy staffing services.

