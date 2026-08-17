AMN Healthcare Joins AONL Foundation's Corporate Advisory Council to Advance Nursing Leadership

Membership underscores AMN's commitment to advancing workforce innovation and supporting nurse leaders shaping healthcare's future

DALLAS, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AMN Healthcare, the leader and innovator in healthcare total talent solutions, today announced it has joined the AONL Foundation Corporate Advisory Council (CAC), a community of healthcare industry leaders committed to advancing nursing leadership, workforce innovation and the future of healthcare.

Through its membership, AMN will engage with nurse and industry leaders to support research, innovation and educational initiatives that help advance nursing leadership nationwide. AMN will be represented on the council by Dr. Angelo Venditti, Chief Nursing Executive and Steven Endsley, Head of Strategic Enterprise & Channel Partnerships.

"Healthcare organizations are navigating a workforce environment that is more complex, more dynamic and more consequential than ever," said Cary Grace, President and CEO of AMN Healthcare. "Meeting that moment requires stronger partnerships, better workforce intelligence and a shared commitment to the leaders and teams delivering care. Through our membership in the AONL Foundation Corporate Advisory Council, AMN is proud to contribute our expertise and insights to help advance more sustainable workforce solutions across the industry."

The AONL Foundation Corporate Advisory Council brings together healthcare and industry leaders committed to building a healthier future through nursing leadership. The council supports AONL Foundation's mission to create opportunities that bridge science and practice in healthcare, shaping the future of nursing leadership.

"We are delighted to welcome AMN Healthcare as the first talent management organization to join the AONL Foundation's Corporate Advisory Council," said Claire Zangerle, DNP, RN, FAONL, FAAN, Chief Executive Officer of AONL, Chief Nurse Executive and Senior Vice President of the American Hospital Association, and President of the AONL Foundation. "As healthcare organizations continue to navigate unprecedented workforce challenges, AMN Healthcare brings invaluable expertise and a unique perspective on workforce strategy, talent innovation, and leadership development. Their collaboration with the Corporate Advisory Council will help shape thought leadership, foster innovative solutions, and strengthen our shared commitment to advancing nursing leadership and building a resilient healthcare workforce for the future."

Dr. Angelo Venditti, Chief Nursing Executive at AMN Healthcare said, "Throughout my career, I've seen the extraordinary impact nurse leaders have on care teams, patients and the communities they serve. As a longtime AONL member, I'm honored to represent AMN on the Corporate Advisory Council and support work that helps nurse leaders navigate workforce challenges, strengthen their teams and continue advancing the profession."

AMN Healthcare brings deep experience helping healthcare organizations address workforce challenges through strategic workforce planning, workforce analytics, staffing optimization, advisory services, clinical expertise and leadership development. As part of the CAC, AMN will contribute workforce expertise, research and industry insights to support nurse leaders as they prepare for the evolving needs of healthcare organizations, clinicians and patients.

About AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for health care, bringing together the people, processes and technology to deliver better care. Through a steadfast partnership approach, we solve the most pressing workforce challenges to enable better clinical outcomes and access to care. In 2025, our health care professionals reached more than 13 million patients at more than 2,300 health care systems, including 93% of the top health care systems nationwide. We provide a comprehensive network of quality health care professionals and deliver a fully integrated and customizable suite of workforce technologies.

About the AONL Foundation Corporate Advisory Council

The AONL Foundation Corporate Advisory Council unites health care industry leaders committed to building a healthier future through nursing leadership. The council provides resources to support the AONL Foundation's mission to bridge science and practice to shape the future of nursing leadership.

Media Contact Corporate Communications AMN Healthcare [email protected] Investor Contact Randle Reece Vice President, Investor Relations & Strategy AMN Healthcare (866) 861-3229 | [email protected]

SOURCE AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.