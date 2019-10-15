AMN Healthcare Mission to Guatemala Wins Top CSR Award from American Staffing Association

Each year, Team Hope brings volunteer nurses, physicians, and other healthcare professionals to Guatemala to set up an acute-care hospital, pharmacy, and clinic that provide critical surgeries, medical care, therapy, and dentistry. As part of Team Hope, volunteers from the AMN family of companies go into the community to carry out development projects in homes and schools.

AMN has sponsored seven Guatemala missions, and CEO Susan Salka and her husband Scott have accompanied the missions, taking active roles in both community development and medical support work. In this year's mission, which just returned in September, Team Hope members expanded their impact by building a school-community center that significantly upgraded the facility for local children.

"We are absolutely thrilled and honored to be recognized by ASA for our mission to Guatemala, which is so important to the entire team at AMN," Salka said. "Supporting our local and global communities is fundamental to our culture at AMN by using our talents, time and resources in a way that makes a positive difference for others. We are constantly seeking ways to align our social impact efforts with our clinicians, clients, and other organizations to make a greater impact, and this annual mission is a perfect example of what can be accomplished when we come together."

Team Hope is one of the medical and community development missions to Guatemala by International Esperanza Project, a Dallas-based nonprofit focused on improving lives and transforming communities through healthcare, community development, and education projects.

"The support of AMN Healthcare for Team Hope and the International Esperanza Project has been vital to our work helping the people of Guatemala," said Michelle Hollaender, Founder and Executive Director of International Esperanza Project, who also accompanies the Team Hope missions. "Susan and the entire AMN team have touched the lives of so many here. AMN volunteers have changed not only the communities where we work in Guatemala, but they've also changed their own lives through the miracle of giving back to others."

Over the years, the AMN missions to the highlands of Guatemala have improved the lives of more than 20,000 people. In the 2019 mission to Guatemala, Team Hope completed 104 surgeries, installed 72 safety stoves, provided care for 1,512 clinic patients, and built the school community center – all in about five days. Former Louisiana US Senator Mary Landrieu took part in the 2019 Team Hope mission, working on the stove teams and other projects.

The 2019 Care Award for Staffing Agencies with more than $100 million in annual sales for exceptional social responsibility initiatives went to AMN for its 2018 Team Hope Mission. The Care Award winners will be recognized during Staffing World® 2019, the annual ASA convention and expo, Oct. 15‒17, in Las Vegas.

"Personally, volunteering with our team in Guatemala has been a life changing experience for me and has further deepened AMN's resolve to do more to help people and keep the enduring human impact of our work always at the forefront," Salka said.

