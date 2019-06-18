AMN Healthcare Named to 150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare by Becker's Hospital Review

DALLAS and SAN DIEGO, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AMN Healthcare (NYSE: AMN), the leader and innovator in healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation, has been named to the 2019 list of "150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare" by Becker's Hospital Review.

This is the fourth year that AMN Healthcare has been named to the annual list, which highlights U.S. healthcare provider organizations such as hospitals and physician practices, as well as consulting firms and staffing companies that focus on the healthcare industry. Selected organizations encourage professional development, support recognition and mentorship, offer competitive benefits, and coordinate employee volunteerism and community support.

"Our team members demonstrate passion every day and we are so proud of their dedication to our clients and healthcare professionals," said Susan Salka, President and CEO of AMN Healthcare. "We demonstrate commitment to our core purpose of helping others achieve their personal and professional goals through team member development and promotion of diversity, equality and inclusion."

Becker's Hospital Review developed this list based on nominations and editorial research focusing on areas including benefits, professional development, wellness, diversity, and volunteerism.

Earlier this year, AMN Healthcare was honored as a Best and Brightest Place to Work in Dallas and San Diego, and was also named to the Bloomberg 2019 Gender Equality Index and Human Rights Campaign 2019 Corporate Equality Index.

About AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. The Company provides unparalleled access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN delivers managed services programs, healthcare executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive labor analytics, mid-revenue cycle management, credentialing solutions, and other services. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry. For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit www.amnhealthcare.com.

About Becker's Hospital Review

Becker's Hospital Review is the must-read publication for every informed decision-maker in hospitals and health systems. Each of the publication's properties — website, print magazines, e-newsletters — is robust with content that is timely, balanced, concise and written specifically for our executive readership. The Becker's Hospital Review editorial strategy extends to a broad scope of coverage, including healthcare news and analysis, commentary and strategy from industry leaders, best practices and business guidance, and lists of noteworthy healthcare institutions and people.

