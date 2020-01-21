AMN Healthcare Named to 2020 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

The 2020 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) tracks the financial performance of public companies committed to supporting gender equality through policy development, representation, and transparency. The reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand.

In 2020, AMN Healthcare is one of 325 companies representing 50 industries in 42 countries included in the GEI.

"This is a tremendous honor that reflects the commitment of everybody at AMN to gender equality and all forms of diversity, equality, and inclusion," said Susan Salka, President and CEO of AMN Healthcare. "We are proud of the success of our strategy and action to improve gender equality for all our stakeholders -- and of how our transparency in reporting diversity metrics at AMN is being embraced by investors and the public."

Through disclosure of gender-related metrics using the GEI framework, the firms included in the 2020 GEI have provided a comprehensive look at their investment in workplace gender equality and the communities in which they operate. AMN was included in this year's index for scoring at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect a high level of disclosure and overall performance across the framework's five pillars.

"The 325 companies included in the 2020 GEI have shown their commitment to transparency and demonstrated leadership in gender-related data reporting," said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg. "Disclosure of company statistics and practices is an important first step in supporting gender equality globally."

AMN was also recently honored by the Women's Forum of New York among companies that achieved at least 30% female board representation. As of September 2019, AMN has 44% women on its board. The current national average for all companies is 23% female-held board seats.

AMN has been striving for gender equality in its workforce for decades. As of January 2020, 65% of AMN team members are women; 62% of supervisor through senior manager roles are held by women; and the executive team includes women as CEO, Chief Legal Officer, Chief Talent Officer, President of Leadership and Search Solutions, and divisional and brand presidents.

