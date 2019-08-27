AMN Healthcare Names Christine Mackey-Ross as Lead Executive Partner of Phillips DiPisa

DALLAS and SAN DIEGO, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AMN Healthcare, the leader and innovator in healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services, has named Christine Mackey-Ross as Lead Executive Partner of Phillips DiPisa, an AMN Healthcare company.

Mackey-Ross' brings over 25 years of leadership experience and will further bolster AMN Healthcare's capabilities to serve integrated and academic health systems in executive search and talent advisory services. Mackey-Ross joins AMN from Witt/Kieffer, a leading national healthcare executive search firm, where since 1995 she served in a number of leadership roles, most recently as a Managing Director, and seven years as a Board member. Mackey-Ross also brings professional insight into healthcare delivery and patient care to her new role, having served as an Oncology Clinical Nurse Specialist early in her career.

"As healthcare organizations seek to improve quality of care and overall performance in an increasingly complex and competitive industry, AMN is developing innovative ways to help them with leadership and organizational strategies that lead to success," said Kelly Rakowski, President of Leadership and Search Solutions at AMN Healthcare. "We are thrilled to have a person with Christine's experience, creativity, and commitment in our Board and C-Suite Search practice."

Phillips DiPisa is part of the AMN Healthcare Leadership group which provides interim leadership, executive and physician permanent placement, and recruitment process outsourcing to healthcare organizations.

About AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. The Company provides unparalleled access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN delivers managed services programs, healthcare executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive labor analytics, mid-revenue cycle management, credentialing solutions, and other services. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry. For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit www.amnhealthcare.com.

Media Contact:

Jim Gogek

Corporate Communications

AMN Healthcare

(858) 350-3209

Jim.Gogek@amnhealthcare.com

SOURCE AMN Healthcare

Related Links

http://www.amnhealthcare.com

