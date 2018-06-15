AMN Healthcare Recognized for Predictive Analytics that Help Healthcare Organizations Hire Quality Clinicians

With the healthcare industry facing serious shortages of nurses, physicians and a variety of clinicians, AMN's candidate intelligence processes provide unparalleled opportunities for hospitals and other healthcare organizations to find the quality professionals they need for excellence in patient care. As a result of these innovations, AMN received The 2018 Award for Excellence in New Communications from the Society for New Communications Research of The Conference Board in the "Social Data for Customer Experience and Operational Efficiency" category.

As the leader and innovator in healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the United States, AMN Healthcare provides the healthcare industry's most advanced, data-driven ranking system for identifying and matching the most qualified healthcare professionals with jobs and facilities. This provides enormous benefits to healthcare providers struggling to find the right job candidates.

"It is an honor to be recognized alongside other companies such as Hewlett Packard, Unilever, Cisco and Philips that are using new communication methods for business solutions," said Brian McCloskey, SVP Candidate Sourcing & Digital Marketing, AMN Healthcare. "AMN has worked very hard to integrate our candidate intelligence into our digital marketing and recruiting operations, which has helped our clients find the best healthcare professionals available in a very tight job market."

The Society for New Communications Research of The Conference Board is dedicated to the advanced study of new and emerging communications tools and technologies, including digital, social media, and mobile, and their effect on business, media, health, law, culture, and society.

