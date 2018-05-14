AMN Healthcare to Present at Three Conferences in June

SAN DIEGO, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE: AMN), healthcare's leader and innovator in workforce solutions and staffing services, is scheduled to present at three upcoming investor conferences:
- The Jefferies 2018 Global Healthcare Conference in New York on June 5, 2018.
- The Robert W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference in New York on June 6, 2018.
- The William Blair 38th Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago on June 13, 2018.
Susan Salka, Chief Executive Officer of AMN Healthcare, is presenting at the conferences. An audio webcast and a copy of the investor presentation will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://amnhealthcare.investorroom.com/eventcalendar on the days of the events. Participants will need to allow adequate time to download any software necessary for the webcast.
About AMN Healthcare
AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. The Company provides unparalleled access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN delivers managed services programs, healthcare executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling, mid-revenue cycle solutions, and other services. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry. For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit www.amnhealthcare.com.
