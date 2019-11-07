AMN Healthcare's Industry-Leading Managed Services Program Recognized by HFMA Independent Peer Review Panel

AMN (NYSE: AMN ) is the only healthcare staffing company that has the HFMA® Peer Reviewed designation. The Healthcare Financial Management Association's Peer Reviewed program is designed to help healthcare executives identify high-quality products and services based on ability to demonstrate value, effectiveness, and ease of use, among other key purchasing criteria.

HFMA conducted an evaluation with an independent Peer Review panel of healthcare industry executives on their views of the AMN MSP. In this evaluation, clients commented that the MSP has been successful in quickly finding quality candidates while achieving a very high fill rate and providing strong management support. It also found that:

100% agree or strongly agree that they would recommend the service to colleagues

100% agree or strong agree that the service satisfies a healthcare industry need

100% agree or strongly agree the service is easy to use

83% agree or strongly agree the service is a good value for the cost (no respondents disagreed)

75% agree or strongly agree that the service exceeded expectations

"The thoughtful and rigorous evaluation by an independent panel of industry experts reflects the innovation and commitment of AMN's team in helping healthcare organizations solve their complex workforce challenges," said Dan White, President of Workforce Solutions at AMN Healthcare. "AMN is fortunate to work with many of the most progressive healthcare organizations in the nation, and we are working hard to continue the evolution of our solutions to ensure we can deliver even greater value to clients and patients in the future."

About AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. The Company provides unparalleled access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN delivers managed services programs, healthcare executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive labor analytics, mid-revenue cycle management, credentialing solutions, and other services. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry. For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit www.amnhealthcare.com.

