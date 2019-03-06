Amneal Announces Launch of Rivastigmine Transdermal System

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX), today announced that it has launched its generic version of Exelon® Patch (Rivastigmine Transdermal System), 4.6 mg/24 hours, 9.5 mg/24 hours, and 13.3 mg/24 hours. The Company received FDA approval of its Rivastigmine Transdermal System in January 2019, and has received final approval on 10 Abbreviated New Drug Applications this year.

"We are pleased to have received approval on and launched the company's first transdermal product, which demonstrates our commitment to develop and bring to market complex generic products," said Rob Stewart, President and CEO of Amneal. "Our diverse pipeline of approximately 220 products is expected to deliver additional complex product approvals this year and help us achieve our goal of launching up to 50 generic products in 2019."

According to IQVIA™, U.S market annual sales for the 12 months ended January 2019 for Rivastigmine Transdermal System is estimated to be approximately $214 million.

About Amneal

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX), headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ, is an integrated pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The Company has approximately 6,500 employees in its operations in North America, Asia, and Europe, working together to bring high-quality medicines to patients primarily within the United States.

Amneal is one of the largest and fastest growing generic pharmaceutical manufacturers in the United States, with an expanding portfolio of generic products to include complex dosage forms in a broad range of therapeutic areas. The Company also markets a portfolio of branded pharmaceutical products through its Specialty Pharma division focused principally on central nervous system disorders and parasitic infections. For more information, visit www.amneal.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements contained herein, regarding matters that are not historical facts, may be forward-looking statements (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding management's intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or forecasts for the future, including, among other things, future operating results and financial performance, product development and launches, integration strategies and resulting cost reduction, market position and business strategy. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "assume," "continue," and similar words are intended to identify estimates and forward-looking statements.

The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations of future events. If the underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the "Company"). Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the impact of global economic conditions; our ability to integrate the operations of Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC and Impax Laboratories, LLC pursuant to the business combination completed on May 4, 2018, and our ability to realize the anticipated synergies and other benefits of the combination; our ability to successfully develop and commercialize new products; our ability to obtain exclusive marketing rights for our products and to introduce products on a timely basis; the competition we face in the pharmaceutical industry from brand and generic drug product companies, and the impact of that competition on our ability to set prices; our ability to manage our growth; our dependence on the sales of a limited number of products for a substantial portion of our total revenues; the risk of product liability and other claims against us by consumers and other third parties; risks related to changes in the regulatory environment, including United States federal and state laws related to healthcare fraud abuse and health information privacy and security and changes in such laws; changes to FDA product approval requirements; risks related to federal regulation of arrangements between manufacturers of branded and generic products; the impact of healthcare reform and changes in coverage and reimbursement levels by governmental authorities and other third-party payers; the continuing trend of consolidation of certain customer groups; our reliance on certain licenses to proprietary technologies from time to time; our dependence on third party suppliers and distributors for raw materials for our products and certain finished goods; our dependence on third party agreements for a portion of our product offerings; our ability to make acquisitions of or investments in complementary businesses and products on advantageous terms; legal, regulatory and legislative efforts by our brand competitors to deter competition from our generic alternatives; the significant amount of resources we expend on research and development; our substantial amount of indebtedness and our ability to generate sufficient cash to service our indebtedness in the future, and the impact of interest rate fluctuations on such indebtedness; the high concentration of ownership of our Class A Common Stock and the fact that we are controlled by a group of stockholders. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, filed on March 1, 2019, and in the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.amneal.com or on request from the Company.

Forward-looking statements included herein speak only as of the date hereof and we undertake no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect the occurrence of events or circumstances after the date hereof.

