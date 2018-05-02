Amneal Launches Generic for Sabril®: Vigabatrin for Oral Solution, USP

"We are pleased to add this critical, specialty product to our catalog," states Amneal EVP-Commercial Operations Andy Boyer. "Bringing a second generic option to this small patient population exemplifies our commitment to delivering products with value to patients and the healthcare system."

Amneal has also filed an ANDA with US FDA for the tablet form of vigabatrin.

Annual U.S. sales of vigabatrin for oral solution (brand and generic) were $318 million, according to March 2018 IQVIA™ market data.

The Amneal generic product received FDA approval under a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) known as the Vigabatrin REMS program. Information on this program is available at https://www.vigabatrinrems.com/ or 866-244-8175.

Click here to view full prescribing information for vigabatrin.

About Amneal

Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, a privately-held company headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, is one of the largest and the fastest growing generics pharmaceutical manufacturers in the United States. Founded in 2002, Amneal now has more than 5,000 employees in North America, Asia and Europe, working together to bring high quality affordable medicines to patients worldwide. Amneal has significantly expanded its portfolio of generic products to include complex dosage forms in a broad range of therapeutic areas.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC and Impax Laboratories, Inc. announced on October 17, 2017 that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement with the resulting combined company expected to create the 5th largest generics business (by gross revenue) in the United States. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2018.

For more information, visit amneal.com.

All trademarks listed in this release are property of their respective owners.

Product photo is available upon request.

CONTACTS:



Sales

Andy Boyer

Executive Vice President, Commercial Operations

908.409.6891

andy.boyer@amneal.com

Media

Cheryl Lechok

Media Relations

203.613.1506

mediarelations@amneal.com

Business Development

Apurva Saraf

Vice President, Global Strategy & Corporate Development

631.742.7674

apurvas@amneal.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amneal-launches-generic-for-sabril-vigabatrin-for-oral-solution-usp-300641073.html

SOURCE Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Related Links

http://www.amneal.com

