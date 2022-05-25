Amnesty Exhibiting at the 116th Annual Conference of Government Finance Officers Association

LOS ANGELES, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amnesty.com is offering solutions to help recover revenue to over 4000 government finance professionals attending the GFOA annual conference in Austin Texas June 5-7.

A visit to our booth #603 will show some of the platform tools to allow Cities to simply upload their tickets or court fees, discount them, and collect them online during a specific Amnesty period.

"There are social, economic, and political benefits to offering an Amnesty period to collect back fines and fees," says Jose Vasquez, CEO of Amnesty.com. "The residents get a deal, and the city gets back revenue to pay for much needed services."

Revenue Escalation

The easy-to-use platform is a safe comfortable place to engage online.

"Residents, without fear, can see their ticket discount online and safely pay," said Vasquez. "And Cities now have a way to negotiate directly which can help them retire dated receivables, clear legal dockets, and shore up assets on balance sheets."

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, Amnesty.com provides revenue recovery solutions to Creditors in vertical markets using a SaaS platform, where debt can be uploaded online and offered to Consumers at a variety of discounts.

Contacts

Dan Clements

[email protected]

818.419.8513

SOURCE Amnesty