Amnio Technology Awarded U.S. Patent for Amniotic Allografts

Amnio Technology holds a total of five U.S.-issued patents. The Company's intellectual property is also protected in the European Union by the patent, "Acellular Amnion Derived Therapeutic Compositions," issued this year.

William Brown, Managing Director of Operations, echoed Dr. Diller's sentiment, "Through the dedicated and purposeful work of our Scientific and Research Teams, Amnio Technology continues to develop and provide products that improve patient quality of life. We are pleased that our advancements in regenerative medicine are continuously recognized by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and its international counterparts."

About Amnio Technology

Amnio Technology is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing the science of regenerative medicine. Established in 2013, Amnio Technology has developed core competencies in Good Tissue Practice and HCT/P Safety becoming a global leader in the development and distribution of amniotic tissue allografts. The Company has a robust pipeline of products and its liquid allograft for the treatment of chronic ulcers, PalinGen® Flow, is currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial. For more information about Amnio Technology, please visit the Company website at www.amniotechnology.com.

