Amnion Life Wins Gold at Cleveland Clinic 2019 Medical Innovation Summit

CLEVELAND, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amnion Life, a neonatal medical device company in pursuit of novel ways to decrease mortality and complications in preterm infants has won the Gold Award at this week's Cleveland Clinic AMP'D Arena 2019 Medical Innovation Summit.

More than 40 innovative healthcare startups presented as finalists this week in Cleveland to a panel of esteemed venture capitalists, strategic partners, and healthcare providers. Amnion Life presented its development of the AmnioBed™ Golden Hour, Amniobed™ 24Hour and the Artificial Placenta; these devices are designed to mimic the amniotic environment of a mother's womb for preterm infants.

The Company recently launched it's 'Bridge to Series A' fundraising campaign on RedCrow, a highly reputable and selective direct investment and marketing platform for healthcare startups. A maximum of $2.5 million will be raised in this round to complete preclinical testing of the AmnioBed Golden Hour and its initial pilot clinical trial.

Preterm infants are similar to cold blooded animals in that they cannot regulate their body temperature. In addition, their thin skin and body habits makes them highly susceptible to significant heat loss. Hypothermic episodes in these infants can occur as quickly as 5 minutes of birth. Hypothermia in the first hour of birth, prior to transport to the NICU is referred to as 'transitional hypothermia'. Incidence of transitional hypothermia is reported as high as 50% in very preterm and up to 78% in extremely preterm infants, despite the use of the most advanced medical devices available on the market. Each episode of hypothermia is directly linked to increased chance of mortality in 72 hours and up to 14 days and many acute and chronic developmental organ injuries. Each episode of hypothermia can potentially lead to catastrophic medical complications ranging from developmental delays to infant death.

AmnioBed is a highly complex device with more than 13 subsystems ranging from water purification and heating to software with multiple dosing pumps and built-in sensors, to audio video feed of mother's voice and heartbeat for the infant. The Company has designed a novel umbilical catheter anchor system and novel scalp and facial sensors for infant monitoring. The device has sensors detecting stool in the fluid with the computer system refreshing the fluid as needed.

"Premature birth is the number one cause of infant mortality in the United States, and unfortunately, current healthcare practices still struggle to address the complex and costly issues that preterm babies face as soon as they enter the world," said Amir Fassihi, M.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "With the AmnioBed™, we hope to develop a solution that offers a more regulated and safe environment for preterm infants, alleviates the burden on neonatal caregivers, and reduces direct and indirect costs of preterm birth on the healthcare system."

About Amnion Life

Established in 2016, Amnion Life is a medical company in pursuit of innovative medical devices for infants and adults. The first of many envisioned products, the AmnioBed™ for preterm birth infants is in development, not FDA approved, nor available for sale.

AmnioBed™ is a tradename of Amnion Life, LLC.

About RedCrow

RedCrow is a direct-investment and marketing platform for healthcare innovation. RedCrow leverages industry experts to vet startups, enabling a wide array of investors to help healthcare innovation succeed. When a startup joins RedCrow, it's equipped with the tools, such as interactive, virtual deal rooms, it needs to market its company and investment opportunity. RedCrow leverages the knowledge of its crowd of experts to identify and grow innovative companies.

Media Contact:

Michael Rossin

208137@email4pr.com

Phone: 949.438.3273

2618 San Miguel Drive, Suite 149

Newport Beach, CA 92660

Patent information:

To protect its research & development efforts, Amnion Life's offerings are covered by U.S. Patents No. 9,662,257, 10,166,161 and 9662257B1 granted in November 2015, May 2017, and January 2019, respectively. A patent application for SYSTEMS, METHODS, AND DEVICES FOR ARTIFICIAL PLACENTAS AND AMNIOTIC BED INCUBATORS was accepted January 8, 2019.

SOURCE RedCrow

Related Links

https://www.redcrow.com

