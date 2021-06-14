Amniotic Membrane Market | $ 954.86 million growth expected during 2021-2025 | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports

Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business.

The amniotic membrane market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Amniotic Membrane Market Participants:

Celularity Inc.

Celularity Inc. offers an amniotic membrane by brand name BIOVANCE.

Stryker Corp.

Stryker Corp. offers an amniotic membrane by the brand name AlloWrap DS.

Surgenex LLC

Surgenex LLC offers an amniotic membrane by the brand name SurGraft.

https://www.technavio.com/report/amniotic-membrane-market-industry-analysis

Amniotic Membrane Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The amniotic membrane market is segmented as below:

Type

Cryopreserved Amniotic Membrane



Dehydrated Amniotic Membrane

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

The amniotic membrane market is driven by the extensive use of amniotic membrane transplantation in ophthalmic surgeries. In addition, the rising demand for biocompatible scaffolds is expected to trigger the amniotic membrane market toward witnessing a CAGR of about 12% during the forecast period.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of the amniotic membrane market

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40730

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

