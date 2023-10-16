Amniotic Membrane Market Set to Reach $5.30 Billion by 2030: Emerging Therapeutic Applications Drive Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Amniotic Membrane Market, Size, Global Forecast 2023-2030, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Outlook, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Amniotic Membrane Market is poised for significant growth, with a projected valuation of US$ 5.30 billion by the year 2030, according to a comprehensive market analysis.

Amniotic membrane (AM), the innermost layer of the placenta, is gaining traction in various medical fields, particularly in ophthalmology and wound care. The remarkable properties of AM, including tissue repair stimulation and integration into the healing process, make it an invaluable resource in modern medicine.

Key Market Drivers:

Technological Advancements: Continuous innovation in cost-effective treatment methods. Rise in Amniotic Membrane Transplantation: Increasing awareness of its benefits. Growing Geriatric Population: Propelling demand for AM-based therapies.

Market Challenges:

Shortage of Healthcare Professionals: Potential hindrance to market growth.

Market Opportunities:

Emerging Markets: High growth potential in developing regions.

Burn injuries represent a substantial global health burden, with approximately 9 million injuries and thousands of deaths annually. Nearly 90% of this burden falls on low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). AM is commonly used to treat second-degree burn wounds, making it a critical asset in addressing this growing global issue.

Key Market Insights:

CAGR: The Amniotic Membrane Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.68% from 2022 to 2030.

Wound Care Biologics: Increasing demand due to the rising incidence of burn wounds.

Global Usage: A significant portion of burn cases occurs in low- and middle-income countries.

Surgical Graft: AM used as a scaffold to aid re-epithelialization.

Ophthalmology: Used in various eye conditions, further driving market growth.

The market is categorized into two primary product segments: Cryopreserved Amniotic Membranes and Lyophilization Amniotic Membrane. Cryopreserved Amniotic Membrane stands out due to its exceptional efficacy and worldwide recognition. It plays a crucial role in tissue repair, inflammation mitigation, and various medical applications.

Surgical Wounds represent the fastest-growing market share within the Amniotic Membrane Industry. The use of AM grafts post-surgery aids in reducing infection, promoting tissue regeneration, and accelerating wound healing.

Hospitals are expected to witness substantial growth as end-users, driven by the recognition of AM's therapeutic potential in various medical applications.

The United States is anticipated to dominate the market throughout the forecast period, owing to rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and a growing emphasis on healthcare solutions.

Company Analysis:

Stryker Corporation Smith & Nephew plc Integra LifeSciences Holdings MiMedx Organogenesis Net Wright Medical Group Inc Applied Biologics LLC FzioMedInc Katena, Inc Tissue-Tech Inc

The Amniotic Membrane Market is on the cusp of a transformative period, driven by technological advancements and a growing understanding of its therapeutic potential. As the market continues to expand, healthcare providers and patients alike stand to benefit from these innovative applications.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Amniotic Membrane Market



6. Share Analysis - Amniotic Membrane Market

6.1 By Product

6.2 By Application

6.3 By End User

6.4 By Country



7. Product - Amniotic Membrane Market

7.1 Cryopreserved amniotic membranes

7.2 Lyophilization Amniotic Membrane



8. Application - Amniotic Membrane Market

8.1 Surgical Wounds

8.2 Opthalomology

8.3 Others



9. End User - Amniotic Membrane Market

9.1 Hospitals

9.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

9.3 Specialty Clinics

9.4 Research & Academic Institutes



10. Country - Amniotic Membrane Market

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.2 Canada

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 Germany

10.2.2 United Kingdom

10.2.3 France

10.2.4 Italy

10.2.5 Netherlands

10.2.6 Spain

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.3.1 China

10.3.2 South Korea

10.3.3 Japan

10.3.4 India

10.3.5 Indonesia

10.3.6 Malaysia

10.3.7 Australia

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Argentina

10.4.2 Brazil

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Colombia

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.5 Saudi Arabia

10.5 UAE

10.5 Israel

10.5 South Africa

10.6 Rest of World



11. Porter's Five Forces Analysis - Global Amniotic Membrane Market



12. SWOT Analysis - Global Amniotic Membrane Market



13. Key Players

