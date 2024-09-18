Amniotic Membrane Market to Grow by USD 2.7 Billion (2024-2028) with AI Impact Boosting Trends in Ophthalmic Surgery Use - Technavio Report

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape- The global amniotic membrane market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.7 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 15.19% during the forecast period. Extensive use of amniotic membrane transplantation in ophthalmic surgeries is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing reimbursement coverage for new products. However, limited supply of amniotic membranes poses a challenge. Key market players include Amnio Technology LLC, Applied Biologics LLC, BIOHEALING SRO, Celularity Inc., Flower Orthopedics Corp., Human Regenerative Technologies LLC, Integra Lifesciences Corp., Katena Products Inc., Merakris Therapeutics Inc., MiMedx Group Inc., Next Biosciences Pty Ltd., NuVision Biotherapies Ltd, Organogenesis Holdings Inc., Orthofix Medical Inc., Reea carewell products, Skye Biologics Holdings LLC, Stryker Corp., Surgenex LLC, SURGITECH INNOVATION, and TissueTech Inc..

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The global amniotic membrane market is experiencing significant changes due to government initiatives to provide value-based care and cover newly introduced healthcare products. Amniotic membranes, being tissue-engineered products, come with considerable costs related to sourcing, storage, transfer, and application. These high costs have presented challenges for market vendors. However, governments and vendors are addressing this issue by revising reimbursement policies, such as the CMS's HCPCS code revision for amniotic membrane-based products. Vendors are also collaborating with third-party payers and Medicare administrative contractors to expand reimbursement coverage. Additionally, continuous monitoring of product safety and post-market surveillance through reporting of adverse events or complications is essential. Vendors are disclosing reimbursement information on their websites to increase awareness and reduce costs, driving market growth during the forecast period.

The Amniotic Membrane market is experiencing significant growth, particularly in the dressing segment for surgical subspecialties. This trend is driven by the increasing demand for tissue-based products in transplant procedures and the unmet healthcare needs in various sectors. Amniotic membranes, derived from the Amnion, offer advanced technologies such as dehydrated amniotic membranes and cryopreserved segments, providing anti-inflammatory, anti-scarring, and antibacterial properties. Key applications include ophthalmology, with a focus on eye conditions like corneal ulcers and pterygium excisions. The market also caters to non-healing chronic wounds, burn injuries, and pressure ulcers. Amniotic membranes are used as surgical grafts and biological bandages in ophthalmology surgeries, cosmetic surgeries, and orthopedics surgeries. Donations from cesarean deliveries are a crucial source of amniotic membranes. Amniotic transplants are gaining popularity in regenerative medicine, with ASCs segment and hospital segment being major consumers. Specialty clinics and healthcare facilities are also adopting alternative and advanced technologies to meet the growing demand. The market for amniotic membranes continues to expand, addressing the needs in various medical treatments and healthcare facilities.

Market Challenges

The amniotic membrane market has experienced growing demand due to its increasing usage. However, vendors face challenges in meeting this demand as amniotic membranes can only be obtained during childbirth, making their availability and supply limited. This scarcity leads to increased prices and higher healthcare costs. Additionally, amniotic membranes can only be sourced from donors who have been serologically screened, reducing the number of available sources. Regulatory bodies require informed consent from donors, which can limit the availability of donors due to ethical concerns. To address the supply issue, end-users are exploring alternatives such as synthetic membranes manufactured from polymers. Manufacturers are developing pipeline products like 3D-printed membranes and electrospinning technology to create fully resorbable synthetic membranes, potentially reducing the reliance on naturally derived amniotic membranes and associated costs.

The Amniotic Membrane Market encompasses the production and distribution of amniotic transplants and membranes for various medical treatments. Key applications include ocular diseases and burn injuries in the field of eye care and wound care biologics. Amniotic providers focus on leveraging the anti-inflammatory, anti-scarring, and antibacterial properties of amniotic membranes for surgical recovery in ophthalmology surgeries, cosmetic surgeries, and orthopedics surgeries. Human cells from amniotic tissue are used in regenerative medicines, such as Amnioeffect, and drug development technology. Cryopreserved and frozen amniotic membranes are gaining popularity for their extended shelf life. The market caters to hospitals, sports medicine, podiatry treatment, and surgical wounds. Medical advancements continue to drive innovation, including lyophilized amniotic membranes, avascular stromal cells, and amniotic allografts for corneal epithelia and vascularized tissue transplants. Living tissue donors remain a crucial aspect of this market, as it continues to evolve and address the needs of chronic diseases and non-healing wounds.

Segment Overview

This amniotic membrane market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Hospitals

1.2 Ambulatory surgical centers

1.3 Specialty clinics

1.4 Research and academic institutes Type 2.1 Cryopreserved amniotic membrane

2.2 Dehydrated amniotic membrane Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Hospitals- The amniotic membrane is a valuable biological material sourced from the innermost placenta layer. Hospitals utilize its unique properties, including anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial capabilities, for various medical applications. In ophthalmology, it serves as a graft for wound healing, reducing scarring, and treating ocular surface disorders during surgeries like corneal and conjunctival reconstruction. For chronic non-healing wounds, such as diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and burns, amniotic membranes act as biological dressings, creating a moist environment, relieving pain, and accelerating healing. In dermatology, they are used for skin conditions treatment, either topically or as grafts for wound healing, scar revision, and tissue regeneration. In gynecology and obstetrics, amniotic membranes can repair vaginal or cervical lacerations, promote post-surgical healing, and address conditions like intrauterine adhesions. The growing adoption of amniotic membranes in hospitals will fuel the global amniotic membrane market expansion during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

Amniotic transplants, utilizing amniotic membranes, have revolutionized various medical treatments in recent years. These membranes, derived from the placenta and amniotic sac, offer numerous benefits for both ocular diseases and wound care. In ophthalmology, amniotic membranes are used for treating ocular surface diseases, including dry eye disease and corneal epithelia defects. In wound care, they serve as essential biologics for addressing non-healing chronic wounds, burn injuries, and surgical wounds. The amniotic membranes possess anti-inflammatory, anti-scarring, and antibacterial properties, making them an ideal choice for promoting tissue regeneration and healing. With advancements in drug development technology, cryopreserved and frozen amniotic membranes are now available, ensuring a consistent supply for medical professionals. Amniotic allografts have significantly impacted surgeries, particularly in the field of ophthalmology, by improving outcomes and reducing complications. The use of lyophilized amniotic tissue and amniotic tissue in medical treatments continues to expand, offering new possibilities for addressing chronic diseases and improving patient care.

Market Research Overview

Amniotic membranes, derived from the innermost layer of the placenta, have emerged as valuable medical treatments in various fields due to their unique properties. These membranes offer anti-inflammatory, anti-scarring, and antibacterial benefits, making them ideal for use in ocular diseases, burn injuries, and wound care. In ophthalmology, amniotic transplants are used in surgeries for conditions like dry eye disease, corneal ulcers, and pterygium excisions. In burn treatment, amniotic membranes aid in tissue regeneration and pain relief. Wound care biologics, including lyophilized amniotic membranes and amniotic allografts, are used for non-healing chronic wounds and surgical grafts. Amniotic membranes also find applications in cosmetic surgeries, orthopedics, and sports medicine. Medical advancements continue to explore the potential of amniotic membranes in regenerative medicines, drug development technology, and alternative and advanced technologies to address unmet healthcare needs. Amniotic membranes are obtained from donations and undergo processes like cryopreservation and lyophilization to ensure their availability for various surgical procedures and transplant procedures. The hospitals segment and specialty clinics are significant markets for amniotic membranes, with growing demand from healthcare facilities.

